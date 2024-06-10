Ex-Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Shines In Playoff Win

Anthony McFarland Jr. may be done in Pittsburgh. But it’s looking doubtful he’s done playing in the UFL. Progressing all season, McFarland saved his best performance for his first playoff game, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown in the San Antonio Brahmas 25-15 playoff win over the St. Louis Battlehawks.

McFarland put together a great performance on the ground in the Conference Championships, the first of two playoff rounds in the inaugural league. His statement play was a 69-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, the UFL’s longest touchdown run of the year. He made a quick cut to his left before getting vertical, flashing the 4.4 speed that got him drafted by Pittsburgh.

69-YARD TOUCHDOWN 😤 Anthony McFarland with the longest touchdown run of the season 👏 @XFLBrahmas pic.twitter.com/45Vg4BlwF7 — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 10, 2024

A statement play in the Brahmas’ playoff win. The Battlehawks came in with a stingy run defense, allowing only 4.1 YPC. Prior to Sunday’s game, they hadn’t allowed a rush longer than 24 yards all year. But McFarland carved up their front in the victory.

The game was a microcosm of McFarland’s season. A slow start with an impressive finish. Against the Battlehawks, he didn’t receive a single first quarter carry, playing behind starter John Lovett. But McFarland made the most of his chances, taking his first carry for 9 yards early in the second quarter. In the third quarter, he ripped off the league’s biggest run of the year as San Antonio controlled the game throughout.

McFarland helped control the clock late, carrying the ball twice for 12 yards on a late fourth quarter drive, including picking up a key first down with just over four minutes remaining. The drive ended in a field goal, preventing any late St. Louis comeback.

Through mid-May, McFarland’s season was unimpressive. Through May 19, he carried the ball 41 times for 109 yards and one rushing touchdown. But he broke out for 15 carries and 84 yards in a May 25 game against the Birmingham Stallions. He also got involved as a receiver, catching two touchdown passes in a win over the Arlington Renegades with a couple impressive one-handed snags over the past two weeks. With the win, the Brahmas will face the Stallions in next Sunday’s UFL Championship Game.

A fourth round pick of the Steelers in 2020, McFarland flashed speed but not much else. A slighter frame without much special teams value limited his contributions. A redshirt sophomore out of Maryland thrust into the NFL and a difficult COVID season, injuries also played a factor in hindering his development. That continued into 2023, where McFarland enjoyed a strong training camp as runner and receiver, suffering a knee injury during Week 1’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Placed on IR, he struggled to get a hat the rest of the year and finished the year without a carry and only a single offensive snap following the opener. After the Steelers’ season ended, he was not re-signed to a Futures deal and picked up by the Battlehawks.

Rattling off these impressive games should earn McFarland another NFL look. Players from the UFL are already signing with the NFL. While the league’s later season and San Antonio’s playoff run extends that period, it means McFarland will have missed all of OTAs and minicamp with any potential new team. And McFarland won’t have much time to rest and get his body right for the preseason, though barely playing during the ’23 regular season helps a little. But his speed and playmaking while impacting the pass game is worthy of being on a 90-man roster.

He might not be the only ex-Steeler. As we wrote, three former Steelers made the league’s All-UFL team: DT Carlos Davis, WR Hakeem Butler, and TE Jace Sternberger. Butler was named the Offensive Player of the Year and could be given another look this summer, though he struggled with the Steelers after being signed out of the XFL last year. Davis is also talented enough to land on another roster.

Don’t expect McFarland or any of these names to return to Pittsburgh. But they’re looking to do what these spring leagues were partially designed to do. Give more players the chance to add to their football resume to receive second – and third and fourth – chances in the NFL.