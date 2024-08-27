Depot After Dark: Browns DT On Exempt List, Steelers Promote Non-Profit, Former Steelers OL Cut

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 26.

BROWNS DT ON EXEMPT LIST

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. has been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, per reporter Mary Kay Cabot. This comes after Hall was charged with domestic violence earlier this month. The Browns drafted Hall in the second round of this past year’s draft, and now he is likely to miss time this season.

Being placed on the Commissioners’ Exempt List allows the NFL to gather more information on Hall and proceed with any legal issues. If Hall is found guilty, the league will likely punish him. Domestic violence is no joke, and hopefully, the truth will be discovered, and justice will be served.

Updated: #Browns rookie RT Mike Hall is expected to be placed on the #NFL Commissioner's Exempt List by Tuesday in wake of domestic violence charge, source tells clevelanddotcom: https://t.co/3mmcdmhx3L — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 26, 2024

STEELERS PROMOTE NON-PROFIT

Football is a great game beloved by many, but sometimes it can be more than that. Each NFL team has a huge following that sees all of their player’s actions. The Steelers recently took advantage of their massive fanbase to promote the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

Players can be seen holding some of the dogs that the organization has that could be adopted. HARP is a massive non-profit dedicated to helping animals, so it’s great that the Steelers decided to bring attention to it. It’s a good reminder that there’s always an opportunity to do good in the world.

Some wholesome content for your Monday 🥰 Find your teammate at @HARPSavesLives ➡️ https://t.co/FeJ5u0QQBX pic.twitter.com/lzdZ1P6Llu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 26, 2024

FORMER STEELERS OL CUT

John Leglue is an offensive lineman who played for the Steelers from 2020 to 2022. Although Leglue only played in 2021 due to injuries, he had moments when he looked fine. Last year, Leglue was a member of the Atlanta Falcons but was recently cut.

It might be worth noting that Arthur Smith was the head coach of the Falcons last year. Leglue played guard for the Steelers, and while they’re probably more desperate for help at tackle, they need depth along their offensive line. Perhaps Leglue could be a player they turn to. With so many moves left, though, it’s hard to say for sure.