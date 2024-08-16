Depot After Dark: Bills Star LB Injured, Cordarrelle Patterson Praises Hester, Mel Blount Visits Practice

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 15.

BILLS STAR LB INJURED

Today, the Steelers had their first joint practice since 2016, hosting the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately for the Bills, they were down one of their best defensive players today. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Matt Milano, the Bills star linebacker, suffered a torn bicep earlier this week, and it looks like he’s going to miss most of this season.

It’s especially brutal because Milano just missed most of last year with a leg injury. Now, it’s looking like this year is in jeopardy for him too. After Saturday’s preseason game, the Steelers won’t see the Bills again unless the two teams meet in the playoffs. Milano could potentially be back for that matchup, depending on his recovery.

ESPN sources: Bills Pro-Bowl linebacker Matt Milano, who left Tuesday’s practice injured, tore his bicep and now will be out indefinitely. Milano will undergo surgery on his torn bicep with the hope of trying to return later this season, possibly in December. pic.twitter.com/hQDauRequk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2024

CORDARRELLE PATTERSON PRAISES HESTER

With the new kickoff rules being implemented this year, kick-return specialists should have a much easier time trying to create big plays. The Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson for that exact reason. Patterson has the most kick-return touchdowns in NFL history. In a recent video on Twitter from the NFL, Patterson was asked to choose which return man he would like to see play with these new rules.

Patterson’s response was new Hall of Fame inductee Devin Hester, the greatest returner in NFL history. Hester was electrifying with the ball in his hands, and he’s the obvious choice for that question. Who knows how good Hester would have been with these rules.

Return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson gives his thoughts on the new Dynamic Kickoff 👀@Steelers | @ceeflashpee84 pic.twitter.com/57WDoSPNVY — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2024

MEL BLOUNT VISITS PRACTICE

Even though the Steelers are done with training camp, they still had a joint practice against the Bills today. The Steelers had a ton of visitors during their time at Saint Vincent College, and today was no different at Acrisure Stadium.

As seen on Mike Tomlin’s Twitter, legendary Steelers cornerback Mel Blount made an appearance at practice today. Blount’s playing days are long behind him, but his presence had to add another level of intimidation for the Bills. Not everyone gets a ruled named after them.

When Mr. Mel is in the house, all is good. pic.twitter.com/egPg4iJiCR — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) August 15, 2024

New Corner Jersey Number

New Steelers cornerback Kiondre Thomas will wear No. 35 for the remainder of the preseason. Thomas was signed Thursday to replace Grayland Arnold, placed on IR with a calf injury suffered during Wednesday’s practice.

Pittsburgh Steelers DB Kiondre Thomas (@ItsJustKon) is wearing number 35. Currently shared with Jonathan Ward. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/OXSvPggX29 — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) August 16, 2024

Thomas will look to catch a moving train and push for a practice squad spot over the final two weeks until cutdowns. The bit of NFL experience he has will help, appearing in four games since 2021. All of his time has been spent on special teams, making one tackle while a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in one game last season for the Green Bay Packers but didn’t register in the box score.