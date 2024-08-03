Connor Heyward ‘A Lot More Comfortable’ In Third Training Camp, Says Cameron Heyward

When Connor Heyward was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, he entered a pretty unique situation. He got to join his older brother, Cameron, for the final portion of his career and step into a locker room that he had heard so much about. It was familiar, but not necessarily comfortable. Every rookie has an adjustment period to life in the NFL.

With Connor Heyward now going through his third training camp with the team, his older brother notices a difference in his approach.

“It’s funny; he’s definitely calmer this time around,” Cam Heyward said on NFL Network’s Inside Training Camp Live. “He’s showing my son around, he’s showing him where the cafe is, and he is having fun in that way. But I think he just feels more comfortable. And you look for younger guys to feel at ease and show growth.

“Whether he is impacting special teams or he is being a Swiss Army knife on offense. I think now knowing the offense and the special teams the way he does, he’s a lot more comfortable in that.”

Heyward figures to play a key role in Arthur Smith’s offense. He is listed on the team website as a TE/FB, and Smith’s offense uses fullbacks more than most around the league. He can be used in I-formation, as an H-back, or lined up as a traditional tight end in 12 or 13 personnel. He should get plenty of snaps in a variety of different roles on offense.

Last year Heyward doubled the number of targets he received his rookie season in 2022. He caught 23 of his 34 targets for 167 yards last season. With how creative Smith’s offense is compared to Matt Canada’s, Connor Heyward should continue trending in a positive direction with his production.

In addition to his work on offense, he has been good for about 260 special teams snaps per season. With the new kickoff rule, he could be a key part of both the coverage and return units.

Special teams coordinator Danny Smith recently spoke about the body types that the Steelers see working in the new rule set. Smith mentioned tight ends due to their ability to get off jams at the line of scrimmage when they release into their routes.

Connor Heyward is the epitome of versatility, and that adds a ton of value to the team. Feeling more comfortable, as his older brother suggested, should only help him flourish in his many roles.