‘A Matter Of When This Happens, Not If’: Reporter Believes Steelers The Team To ‘Keep An Eye On’ For Brandon Aiyuk

Just a few days ago, nothing appeared to have changed in the Brandon Aiyuk situation between the standout receiver and the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers, GM John Lynch, and head coach Kyle Shanahan expected him to play for them in 2024, as they were not entertaining the idea of giving in to his trade request. But things can change quickly in the NFL landscape, and in recent days, the Aiyuk trade talks have heated up in a big way.

Now, according to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, it’s a matter of when, not if, Brandon Aiyuk gets moved.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up! Wednesday morning, Martin believes an Aiyuk move is imminent. With the New England Patriots having reportedly pulled out of talks and Aiyuk reportedly not wanting to sign with the Browns, that leaves one team above all in the situation: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“So the interesting thing about this is it seemed like the 49ers were intent on keeping Brandon Aiyuk, and now, as the days have gone on, this has dragged out. Now the sense I’m getting is it’s a matter of when this happens, not if this happens,” Martin said on Get Up! according to video via ESPN on YouTube. “Now, as you said, [Adam] Schefter reported that the Patriots have bowed out. I’m told after talking to multiple sources that Brandon Aiyuk did not wanna play for the Patriots, and he doesn’t wanna play for the Browns. And that’s interesting because both of those teams made significant offers to get him.

“…But as of right now, keep an eye on the Steelers. This does not feel like a Steelers team of old how they’re maneuvering. I think this is a team that understands that having non-losing seasons is not gonna cut it in that division, especially. So, you know, Omar Khan, the GM looking to do a little bit more wheeling and deal, and Justin Fields, they’re not standing pat at that quarterback position.”

.@ByKimberleyA believes the Steelers have a "really good shot at winning the division" if they add Brandon Aiyuk 👀 pic.twitter.com/tupYwp3sMC — First Take (@FirstTake) August 7, 2024

It’s no surprise that Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t want to play for the Patriots or the Browns. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night that Aiyuk’s preferred destination is Pittsburgh.

Though the Patriots were willing to pay him north of $30m a season to land him, Aiyuk didn’t want to go there, leading to the Patriots pulling out of trade talks late Tuesday night. Cleveland still remains in the mix, but again, Aiyuk’s preferred destination is Pittsburgh.

He holds all of the leverage in the situation because of the looming contract extension he would sign once traded.

So, that theoretically leaves the Steelers, based on all of the reporting.

As Martin said, keep your eye on the Steelers. Since taking over as GM ahead of the 2022 season, Omar Khan has gone about things a bit differently, especially this offseason. Khan was aggressive in reshaping the roster, signing a handful of big names, including QB Russell Wilson and LB Patrick Queen, and trading for QB Justin Fields as well as CB Donte Jackson.

He hasn’t quite addressed the receiver position, though, but he has been tied to the 49ers and Aiyuk throughout the offseason, dating back to the NFL Draft.

Now, it appears that things are really heating up. As Martin said, a matter of when this happens, not if, when it comes to a Brandon Aiyuk trade, with the Steelers being the most likely destination.

Stay tuned.