2024 Preseason Game 3 Steelers Vs Lions Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers first-team units came out swinging at the beginning of the game. The Steelers earned a quick 14-0 lead over the Detroit Lions with a touchdown drive each by Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson only played the one drive, indicating the quarterback competition was never really a consideration. Fields played three drives.

The defense also gave the Lions a run for their money with two sacks and a forced fumble by Nick Herbig and a sack by Keeanu Benton in three plays on the opening drive.

The Lions tied up the game after a Kyle Allen sack fumble to set up the short field for Hendon Hooker and the Detroit Lions.

First half stats below.

START OF 2ND HALF

1st and 10, Zonovan Knight off left tackle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Hooker complete to Zylstra for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Hooker incomplete deep. 2nd and 10, Knight off right tackle for 3 yards. 3rd and 7, Hooker scrambled for 8 yards.

1st and 10, Knight off right tackle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Hooker fumbled and recovered at the end of a 10-yard scramble.

1st and 10, Hooker complete to Kennedy for a loss of one with Zyon Gilbert making the tackle. 2nd and 11, Hooker complete to Zylstra for 8 yards.