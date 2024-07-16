Will Steelers Follow Broderick Jones Blueprint With Troy Fautanu?

Will the Steelers follow the Broderick Jones blueprint with Troy Fautanu?

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up into the top half of the first round for Broderick Jones. Despite the considerable investment, however, they did not press the issue. He competed for a starting job and he lost, so he had to wait his turn. He finally cracked the starting lineup by midseason, and he looked more ready by then. That model proved successful, so why not follow it with Troy Fautanu?

Jones himself is a complicating factor because he can play right tackle, but they want him on the left side. Few believe that Dan Moore Jr. has the chops to play at right tackle, so it falls to Fautanu. If he can’t step up, the Steelers may have to leave Jones on the right side for the time being.

The Steelers pretty much exclusively worked Fautanu on the right side, yet he played left tackle in college. They want him to compete for the right tackle job, but what happens if he “loses”? How willing are they to put a rookie in the starting lineup before he’s ready?

There are a few factors they’re probably considering, particularly their desire to move Jones. There is also the impulse to prepare for the future, as Moore will likely be elsewhere in 2025. But they will be stuck with him in 2024 unless or until Fautanu is ready.

The question is, given that they saw the slow-and-steady approach worked with Jones last year, are they more compelled to exercise patience with Fautanu? There’s also the degree of change to consider, as they will also have a new starting center, possibly a rookie.

You don’t want to start two rookies if you don’t have to, but Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier are very experienced for college offensive linemen. Fautanu’s experience could work for or against him, depending on the coaches’ thinking.

One might argue that given his experience, it’s okay if he doesn’t look great in a practice setting. He already knows what he’s doing. Yet if he already has so much experience, then one might think he should look the part sooner. Jones lacked experience coming out of college, which likely factored into the Steelers’ patience. Given his experience, Fautanu might want to find a comfortable spot on the bench if he doesn’t start right away.

The Steelers’ 2024 season is approaching, following another disappointing year that culminated in a playoff loss. The only change-up in the annual formula lately is whether they miss the playoffs altogether. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Does Russell Wilson make them a Super Bowl-caliber team, or are they wasting a year? How will the team continue to address the depth chart?

The Steelers are past free agency and the draft and their roster for the 2024 season is coming into focus. They made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.