Watch: Ryan Shazier Throws Out First Pitch At Pirates Game

It is always nice to see former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers staying involved with the team and the city. Former Steelers ILB Ryan Shazier has done a little of both this offseason. Earlier today, he threw the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates game against the New York Mets, via 93.7 The Fan on X.

It was just a little outside the strike zone. Maybe if the umpire from yesterday’s Pirates game was calling that pitch, he would have called it a strike. I jest, but on a more serious note, it is pretty awesome to see him up on his feet and able to do things like this.

Back in 2017 when he suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, there was doubt over whether he would be able to walk again. He fought through the rehab process and is able to live a fairly normal life now. That is great to see.

Throughout the spring practices at OTAs, rookie minicamp, and mandatory minicamp, Shazier helped out as a coach on multiple occasions. He has been spending a lot more time in Pittsburgh lately. I would guess he will probably make a few appearances at St. Vincent College for training camp. Maybe there is a long-term path to him interning or eventually serving on the coaching staff in some form.

Had he been able to continue playing, Shazier was on track to be a perennial All-Pro selection. The ILB room has been lacking ever since his retirement, but that is finally turning around with Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Elandon Roberts, and Cole Holcomb set to play big roles in the 2024 season. Who better to help them along than Shazier. Wilson’s athletic profile is pretty similar to his. Maybe he can turn into that type of player with a little help.