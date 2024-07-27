Troy Fautanu Grateful To Broderick Jones, OL Room For ‘Taking Me Under Their Wing’

For years, Pittsburgh’s offensive line was led by legendary Steelers like Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. However, since those players have been gone, the decline in quality has been noticeable. What was once one of their greatest strengths became a glaring flaw. The Steelers may have finally solved that issue though, investing multiple high draft picks and lot of money into their offensive line. While the current unit has yet to play in an actual game, based on some recent comments from Troy Fautanu, it seems they’re already creating a strong bond.

Fautanu was the Steelers’ first-round draft selection this year and should one of the team’s bookend tackles for years to come. Even though he isn’t just being handed the starting job, he appears to be working hard to earn it. In a video on Twitter from Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Fautanu was asked how 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones has helped him so far.

“I talk to him a lot. I talk to him every day,” Fautanu said. “I’m holding the bag for him; he’s holding the bag for me. Anything that happens in the meeting room that he’s got some advice on, he’s chiming in and I’m listening. He’s got a year under his belt, so gotta have that respect for him. At the same time, it’s not just him, it’s everyone in that room. Shout outs to everyone in that room for taking me under their wing and helping me grow.”

Troy Fautanu meeting with us, talking about his first Steelers training camp, the offensive line growing and more: pic.twitter.com/BnRYmGsT6l — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 27, 2024

It’s been well-documented this offseason how much the veterans have been helping mentor the younger players along the offensive line. Dan Moore Jr., who could lose his starting job to Fautanu, has been the ultimate professional, helping the rookie in any way he can. It shows the brotherhood this group is forming, which is a crucial part of every great offensive line.

With players like Fautanu, Jones, and center Zach Frazier, the Steelers’ offensive line is as young as it’s ever been. Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels are the only veteran starters, and it’s even unclear how much longer they’ll be here past this year. Just as well, it’s nice to see another young player like Jones take time to work and grow with a rookie like Fautanu.

This year is crucial for those young players to soak up as much knowledge as they can because they might be the foundation of this offense for years to come. Therefore, it’s good to see the veterans being so forthcoming, as well as the rookies being so willing to learn.