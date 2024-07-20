Tom Pelissero Believes Steelers Will ‘Give Russell Wilson Every Opportunity To Be The Guy’

After the Pittsburgh Steelers signed QB Russell Wilson in free agency, it seemed like that would be their big move in the quarterback market. However, shortly after that, general manager Omar Khan made a shocking move and traded for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields. These two moves have set up a very intriguing quarterback battle this summer, but Tom Pelissero believes Wilson will start more games for Pittsburgh this year.

“Russell Wilson [will start more games] because they want to give every opportunity to Russell Wilson to be the guy,” said Pelissero on the Rich Eisen Show. “Justin Fields does some remarkable stuff. He creates highlights like few players in the NFL, but it’s the consistency of the play that hasn’t been there. It’s the running the offense the way that it might be designed as opposed to create.”

Russell Wilson certainly has the inside track to start this season, but with a player like Fields sitting behind him, I would not be surprised to see a switch somewhat early if the Steelers fall into a hole to begin the year. With Wilson on the veteran minimum for one year, there really is no incentive to continue to play him if he doesn’t improve from the form he showed with the Denver Broncos.

However, Russell Wilson is the much more established quarterback, and it isn’t a crazy take to say he will play better than he did in Denver. Additionally, while numbers don’t tell the whole story, if Wilson can replicate his numbers from last season—throwing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions—the Steelers will certainly take that. Last year, Pittsburgh quarterbacks threw a total of only 13 touchdowns.

I believe Russell Wilson will start the season as the Steelers quarterback, and so long as he is playing at an adequate level, he could potentially play the whole year. But I don’t believe head coach Mike Tomlin is uber-committed to him. If Wilson plays like he did in 2022, I can see Pittsburgh turning to Fields as early as Week Three or Week Four. The Steelers have an insanely difficult schedule, especially the back half, and if Wilson isn’t working, it would be foolish to keep trotting him out there when the team needs to stack wins. Wilson is 35, and he can certainly improve on a new team, but if it is Week Three and he still is playing poorly, I think it would be safe to say that’s who he is at this point, and from there, you have to pull the plug.