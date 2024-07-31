T.J. Watt: ‘Awesome To See’ Steelers Wanting To ‘Run To The Fight’

A fight broke out during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second padded training camp practice today after a late hit on QB Justin Fields. Steelers OLB T.J. Watt, who got a veteran rest day from practice today, said it was “awesome to see” players wanting to fight.

“It’s good, especially when you have so many new players. You’re trying to figure out what everybody’s all about and to be able to see guys wanting to run to the fight and not run away from it is awesome to see,” Watt said via YardBarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter.

#Steelers LB T.J. Watt on today’s fight. “It’s good, especially when you have so many new players. You’re trying to figure out what everybody’s all about and to be able to see guys wanting to run to the fight and not run away from it is awesome to see.” pic.twitter.com/9vbuIj30ZD — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) July 31, 2024

It was the rookies who initiated the fight, Mason McCormick rushing over to shove Elandon Roberts after the late hit after it looked like Troy Fautanu got his hands on him. Fighting generally isn’t a good thing, but in training camp, players are only going up against one another and sometimes things can tense.

It’s important for the offense to protect its quarterback, who isn’t supposed to be touched. It’s a good sign that this offensive line, especially the young guys who are going to be the future, will take care of its quarterback. While Mike Tomlin didn’t seem to be a fan of the fight, calling it “less than professional,” Watt liked the attitude and it shows that this team has an edge.

They’ll stand up for one another, even if it means having to scrap with their own teammates in a competitive setting. At the end of the day, everyone’s on the same side, but training camp is all about competition. When it’s in 11 v 11 or Seven Shots or 7 v 7, the competition is whoever’s across from you. The offense and defense want to beat each other, and when the defense does something the offense doesn’t like, it will respond.

They all seemed to make up after, and I’m sure both sides will respect each other for bringing a little bit more of an edge to practice, although the defense will probably stay further away from the quarterback from now on.

Everyone is hugging and making up now no worries mate pic.twitter.com/fH5sHUpi9N — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 31, 2024

It’s the nature of the environment for skirmishes and fights to break out, and it doesn’t mean the Steelers will be any less connected as a team. It’ll probably have the opposite impact, quite honestly.