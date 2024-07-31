Training Camp Fight Breaks Out After Hit On Justin Fields

Training camp is a high-pressure environment. There are 90 players spending almost all of their time together over the course of three weeks, and tensions can start to run high. Especially in the heat, and with the Steelers running one of the most physical training camps around the NFL with live tackling, brawls have a tendency to break out.

On the second day of padded practice, the first brawl broke out when Elandon Roberts tackled Justin Fields to the ground on a read option play. Rookie OG Mason McCormick took exception to the hit and confronted Roberts, per Alex Kozora on X.

“Elandon Roberts hit Justin Fields to the ground on read option,” Kozora wrote. “Rookie Mason McCormick was PISSED and came at Roberts. Big scrum. O-line standing up for their QB.”

While the Steelers do live tackling at camp, the quarterbacks are always off limits.

Elandon Roberts hit Justin Fields to the ground on read option. Rookie Mason McCormick was PISSED and came at Roberts. Big scrum. O-line standing up for their QB. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/zn3W2kbFlO — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 31, 2024

And a video of the scuffle from Steelers Depot’s on-site photographer Tim Rice.

McCormick sticking up for his quarterback is great to see. I remember the Mason Rudolph-Myles Garrett helmet swing incident in 2019, and how David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey stuck up for Rudolph in a big way. That is exactly what you are supposed to do for your quarterback as an offensive lineman. It is great to see that fire from the rookie.

McCormick was getting extra work at practice today as OG Isaac Seumalo was given a veteran day off.

These fights are not unusual, and nothing to get worried about. Last year was one of the few exceptions where there were no major brawls. Cameron Heyward recently talked about one of the craziest training camp fights he has seen over the 13 previous training camps he has spent with the Steelers.

And who could forget the time that the defense stuck up for Dick LeBeau in 2012 after Antonio Brown started cussing him out.

This is par for the course at training camp, and it will be fun to hear the players’ reactions to the fight in the interviews after practice today.

Brian Batko of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette captured the aftermath of the brawl with the players hugging things out. All is well in the end.