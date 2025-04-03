Dulac Believes Cole Holcomb Will Take Over Elandon Roberts’ Role For Steelers

As Elandon Roberts exits the Steelers’ linebacker picture, in comes Malik Harrison, with Cole Holcomb returning. How it all works out is yet to be determined, but it could be a good problem to have. The Steelers have Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson as their projected starters, but now they have valuable depth.

In recent years, the Steelers have preferred to use three linebackers, as they did with Holcomb, Roberts, and Kwon Alexander in 2023. Both Holcomb and Alexander suffered season-ending injuries, though, impacting the 2024 season. The Steelers didn’t re-sign Alexander, and Holcomb missed all of last year.

He should be up and running—literally—for the Steelers in 2025, though. In fact, Gerry Dulac believes the Steelers have plans for Cole Holcomb. “I think they will use them the same way they used Wilson and Elandon Roberts last year”, he wrote in a reader chat for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. By them, he refers to Wilson and Holcomb, with the latter replacing Roberts.

The Steelers signed both Holcomb and Roberts and 2023. Holcomb was the prized free agent, at least by comparison, and the every-down linebacker. Roberts had a much smaller role initially but played a critical role later due to injuries. Last season, Roberts platooned with 2024 rookie Payton Wilson, leaning toward run-down snaps.

Rather than wait and hope for a healthy Holcomb, the Steelers were active at linebacker in 2024. They spent big in free agency on Patrick Queen, then drafted Wilson in the third round. With Roberts returning, that gave them three at the position they could count on.

At the time, the Steelers didn’t know whether Cole Holcomb would be available at any point. He ended up spending the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list but was able to practice by the end of the season. As confirmed recently, he was healthy and available to play at that point.

Despite his health status, it wasn’t clear that the Steelers would retain Holcomb. He was set to earn $6 million in 2025, but in order to remain with the team, he accepted a steep pay cut of $4 million. Considering his prospects on the open market coming off his injury, that was probably a good decision.

In seven-plus games for the Steelers in 2023, Cole Holcomb recorded 54 tackles with four tackles for loss and forced two fumbles, recovering one. In his last healthy season in 2021, he racked up 142 tackles for the Commanders with two interceptions. He has three career interceptions, with a touchdown, and seven forced fumbles in 58 career games.

But the Steelers also signed Malik Harrison to a two-year, $10 million deal this offseason, so where does Holcomb fit into all this? Another beat writer suggested that it would be Harrison, not Holcomb, who fills Roberts’ shoes. Somebody has to be wrong, though in the spring that’s hardly surprising.