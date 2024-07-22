Steelers Tryout Two Players Ahead Of Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought in a pair of players for a tryout just days before the start of their training camp, per the NFL transaction sheet. RB/FB Tory Carter and DE Marquiss Spencer have tried out with the team and could be signed (or not) ahead of camp. They could also be looking at some players to add during camp if the need arises.

Carter was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of LSU by the Tennessee Titans in 2021. He stuck with them throughout training camp that year but did not make the initial 53-man roster. He ended up signing to their practice squad and was activated for the limit of three games before being signed to the active roster. He has appeared in 17 total games with five starts.

He has played 119 total snaps on offense and 266 on special teams. According to charting by Pro Football Focus, he played on both coverage and return units.

Carter is more of a fullback. He measured in at his pro day at 6003, 229 pounds, and ran a 4.89-second 40-yard dash. The Steelers have Connor Heyward listed as a TE/FB, and Jack Colletto is on the 90-man roster as a fullback at the moment, but Arthur Smith’s system uses more fullback packages than we have seen from the Steelers in quite some time. It’s not a bad move to add to that position for training camp if he ends up being signed.

Spencer was initially drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State to the Denver Broncos, where he followed a similar path to Carter. He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster but signed to the practice squad and saw some game action as a practice squad elevation. He remained with the Broncos and signed a futures contract but was ultimately waived/injured the next offseason. He has since bounced around the practice squad of the New York Jets.

He appeared in just one game in 2021 with the Broncos and had one total tackle in 14 defensive snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also logged seven special teams snaps.

Spencer measured in at his pro day prior to the draft at 6035, 301 pounds, with 33 1/8-inch arms.

With training camp beginning, the Steelers could be designating some players to the Active PUP list or making other roster moves which could possibly create room for a tryout player or two.