Steelers Select Ohio State QB Will Howard In Bleacher Report Mock Draft

The football season is getting closer to starting, but mock draft season never ends.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski took to the keyboard to get an early crack at what a potential 2025 NFL Draft might look like. After a pretty chalky beginning, the projection had its first real shock with the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting quarterback Will Howard from Ohio State.

Here’s Sobleski’s write-up on the Buckeyes gunslinger:

“Howard transferred from the conservative, run-driven Kansas State offense to Ohio State’s high-octane scheme,” wrote Sobleski. “Furthermore, Howard is a sturdy 6’4″, 237-pound quarterback, with good mobility to contribute in both phases of the game. Last season, league coaches named him second-team All-Big 12 after he posted 2,994 yards from scrimmage and 33 total touchdowns.”

Sobleski went on to acknowledge that the quarterback position has been a question mark for the Steelers after this season. With both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson not locked up past this season, Pittsburgh may be wise to secure a long-term option should neither sign.

Howard has largely been overlooked as an early-round quarterback to this point. After four productive seasons with the Wildcats, he now enters a much larger national spotlight in Columbus. It should be noted that despite Howard coming off his best statistical season, he was rotated and listed as a co-starter with true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson.

Ohio State on the other hand didn’t have any experienced options with Kyle McCord transferring to Syracuse. So, while it is surely a great move for his pro potential, the transfer could be a hint, hint, wink, wink situation where he was told by his coaching staff that he would not be the Kansas State starter for the 2024 season.

Still, Howard is an interesting prospect. With adequate arm strength, an ideal build and good mobility, he seems poised to take advantage of an Ohio State offense that caters to the quarterback position. It also doesn’t hurt that he has a slew of five-star wide receiver prospects supporting him. If Howard can thrive under the situation, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him follow C.J. Stroud and Fields as the next Ohio State first-round quarterback, especially in a seemingly weak class.

Outside of Howard, Sobleski lists Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman, Oregon CB Jabbar Muhammad, and Ohio State DL Tyleik Williams as potential options for the Steelers, should they draft at 21st overall.