Steelers Hire Second Coach Through Bill Walsh Fellowship Program

WR Coach Bam Bryant will spend his summer in Latrobe, PA. Bryant was announced as the second coach to join the Pittsburgh Steelers this year through the NFL’s Bill Walsh Fellowship Program by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Bam Bryant will join Missouri Southern Assistant Defensive Line Coach Greg Bowser II as part of the program, created to help minority coaches get NFL experience and build connections.

Bryant is entering his seventh season with the school, which is part of the NJCAA. He’s coached receivers throughout his career, including three years at Delta State from 2013 to 2015. He’s also had coaching stops at Millsaps, Concord, and Coahoma Community College.

A Florida native, Bryant began his college career at Upper Iowa University. However, he transferred to Arkansas for the 2000 season and spent three seasons with the Razorbacks. Bryant then played professionally, signing with the Indoor Football League’s Memphis Xplorers.

Tragically, all four of Bam Bryant’s children were involved in a serious car accident in March of 2021. His 19-year-old son Braylon was killed.

While the details of his time in Pittsburgh haven’t been released, he’ll likely assist the coaching staff during training camp before returning to MGCCC after the team breaks. Given how many receivers populate a 90-man roster, new WRs Coach Zach Azzanni will appreciate the help.

Per the NFL website, the Fellowship Program gives teams plenty of latitude in when and how they make their hires. The only requirements are the person either played in the NFL or has coached at the high school, college, or professional level.

“Fellowships can take place during OTAs, minicamps, or Training Camp, and the length of the fellowship ranges from a few days to a few weeks. In select cases, clubs have extended a fellow to work on staff with them for a season or year.”

In past years, the Steelers fellowships have lasted only a few weeks, either taking place during OTAs or training camp.