Steelers All-Time Rookie Records: A Surprise Leader In Receptions

To get us through this quiet, uneventful time in the NFL calendar before Steelers training camp begins, this series will take a look at some Steelers all-time rookie season records. This installment: receptions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an incredibly rich history at the wide receiver position. Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Louis Lipps, Hines Ward, and perhaps the best, Antonio Brown. So it goes to reason that the Steelers’ all-time rookie receptions leader is…a running back.

That’s right. In case you missed it, Najee Harris set the rookie receptions record in 2021 when he hauled in 74 passes out of the backfield. That’s pretty wild, considering the talent the Steelers have produced at the wide receiver position.

Harris was drafted in the first round with the 24th overall pick out of Alabama. During his four seasons with the Crimson Tide, Harris piled up the yards on the ground. He ran for 3,843, including 1,466 in his final year in the rugged SEC.

He also displayed the ability to be a dependable receiver out of the backfield. Over his four seasons, he collected 80 receptions, including 43 in his final college season. So, it wasn’t a total surprise that Harris could be reliable as a receiver from the RB position.

Harris’ best receiving game during his rookie season came on Sept. 26, 2021, against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie hauled in 14 passes from Ben Roethlisberger for 102 yards in the Steelers’ 24-10 loss to their division rivals. He also ran the ball 14 times for 40 yards. As a side note, Roethlisberger threw it 58 times that day.

Interestingly, in the same 2021 season, rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth also recorded 60 receptions, a Steelers rookie record for tight ends. His 60 catches rank fourth all-time receptions by a rookie in franchise history.

Harris’ rookie receiving record eclipsed the previous rookie record set one season earlier. In 2020, Chase Claypool claimed the record by snatching 62 passes. Prior to Claypool, the rookie receiving record was held by Troy Edwards, who had 61 receptions in 1999 as a first-round pick from Louisiana Tech.

For comparison, the NFL rookie receptions record was set this past season by Puka Nacua of the Rams with 105. He passed Jaylen Waddle’s previous record of 104 set in 2021.

Could the rookie WR Roman Wilson challenge the mark set by Harris? The third-round pick out of Michigan will have to work his way into the picture during training camp and the preseason. The Steelers are looking for someone to step up opposite WR1 George Pickens. He would be a huge boost to the offense if he can become a weapon for Russell Wilson.

Here are the top 10 Steelers rookie receptions leaders: