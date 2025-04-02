How Comfortable Are Steelers With Mason Rudolph As A Starter?

How comfortable are the Steelers really with Mason Rudolph as a starter?

For the second time in recent years, the Steelers have claimed to be comfortable with Mason Rudolph starting. Few believed them then—and few wanted him to start—and I suspect few believe him now. While he has become more of a fan favorite in the interim, he also went through an unsuccessful detour with the Tennessee Titans.

There is a segment of Steelers fans who believe that Mason Rudolph has starting quarterback potential, if only the team would simply allow him to prove it. He did have a successful stint at the end of the 2023 season, which did not carry over to Tennessee. Now back in Pittsburgh, he re-signed as a backup, but they may have to pivot.

That is because of Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to sign. Even though the Steelers appear confident that he will, unless or until he does, Mason Rudolph is their top quarterback. And most beat writers seem to think that, in the event that Rodgers doesn’t sign, Rudolph is the man.

If true, that is at least partly a byproduct of the reality of the quarterback landscape. The Steelers are not ideally suited to land a clear-cut starter in the draft, and now in April, the veteran pickings are slim. They could sign a Joe Flacco or Carson Wentz, either to compete with or push Rudolph, but that’s pretty underwhelming.

The Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph in the third round in 2018, yet graded him with the first-round quarterbacks. They believed in him then as a potential heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger, but things didn’t work out that way. Partly his fault, squandering a lengthy opportunity to play in 2019 that saw him benched in favor of an undrafted rookie better known as a champion duck caller, he found himself on the backburner.

There he remains, simply waiting for Aaron Rodgers to stroll through the door. But what if he doesn’t? Are the Steelers prepared for Mason Rudolph to be their starter, and how good would they feel about it? They say the right things in public, but he isn’t even familiar with the Arthur Smith offense installed while he was away.

