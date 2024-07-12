Steelers 2024 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review – Safety

The last time that we took a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, it was weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then, at almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. We expect to see significant competition in Latrobe, so it would be a good time to pause and take stock. Where are the most significant position battles, and who are the participants?

Position: Safety

Total Positional Figure: 7

Additions: 1

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Can the Steelers get Fitzpatrick back to playing “Minkah Ball”, as he put it? They need a defensive playmaker in the backfield, and last year, they did not get that from him. A string of injuries and the need to play him out of position made that difficult for him, however.

DeShon Elliott: Signed this offseason, the Steelers hope Elliott can be Fitzpatrick’s long-term starting partner. A veteran starter, Elliott has experience in the AFC North as a former Raven. Unlike previous candidates, he can play both strong and free safety.

Damontae Kazee: At least on the surface, it appears as though the Steelers now view Kazee as a reserve. Last year, he spent time rotating with Keanu Neal next to Fitzpatrick. They have released Neal, but Elliott may be starting all on his own.

Miles Killebrew: The 2023 All-Pro special teamer is here to stay. The Steelers signed Killebrew to a nice new contract, so he’d better get those punt-blocking gloves ready.

Jalen Elliott: Having last played in 2021, Jalen Elliott is a true NFL journeyman at this point. He has been with the Steelers on and off for nearly a year, now his fourth team since 2020.

Nathan Meadors: Similar to Elliott, Meadors is a journeyman whose last playing experience came in the Long Long Ago. In his case, he hasn’t played meaningful snaps since 2020. Also like Jalen Elliott, he spent time on the Steelers’ practice squad last year.

Players Added:

Ryan Watts: The Steelers drafted Watts in the sixth round, but they may already be moving him to safety. We’ll see where he plays during training camp, but he worked in the back during the spring.

Players Lost:

Trenton Thompson: A surprise success in the middle of last season, Trenton Thompson was also a surprise release not long ago. Some speculate that the Steelers released him now to help him catch on with another team, once they assessed that he is not in their plans.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

Unless the Steelers envision a strong safety battle, I’m not sure there are many questions here. We’re not going to learn anything about Minkah Fitzpatrick in Latrobe, but we have to see how Elliott fits. What will they do with Kazee, perhaps as a sub-package defender?

Beyond that, the most interesting storyline is if Ryan Watts can successfully pull off a switch to safety. Either way, if he makes the roster, he will primarily play special teams.