Steelers 2024 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review – Interior Offensive Line

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, it was weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then, at almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. We expect to see significant competition in Latrobe, so it would be a good time to pause and take stock. Where are the most significant position battles, and who are the participants?

Position: Offensive Tackle

Total Positional Figure: 9

Additions: 2

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Isaac Seumalo: Although already 30 years old, Seumalo still has some life in him. The Steelers seem set to move on from James Daniels, so that makes him even more vital in the future.

James Daniels: Daniels reportedly said that the Steelers told him they don’t plan to extend him. While he has played well the past two years, they believe he’ll fetch more in free agency in 2025. They are already making efforts to find options for next season, including through the draft.

Nate Herbig: Herbig is ostensibly competing for the Steelers’ starting center position, but most don’t give him much of a chance. He worked ahead of rookie Zach Frazier during the spring, but he’ll have to prove himself in training camp.

Spencer Anderson: The Steelers reportedly moved Anderson to guard this spring, the 2023 seventh-round pick previously working at all positions along the offensive line. If this specialization holds, they could look at him as a potential starter in Daniels’ place next year.

Dylan Cook: The Steelers list Cook as a tackle, so it’s hard to say if they plan to keep working him at guard too. With the other moves they’ve made, they may want him to specialize at tackle this training camp.

Ryan McCollum: McCollum has been around the Steelers for a couple years now, but others have made that leap before. Matt Feiler did that several years ago after two years on the practice squad, so could McCollum follow? They need center-capable players.

Joey Fisher: Fisher was seen as a mid- to late-round draft prospect last year before injuring his hand. He spent part of last season on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Players Added:

Zach Frazier: The Steelers’ rookie second-round pick, Frazier is the favorite to open the season as the starting center. He still has to earn the job, his competition being Nate Herbig, but most expect him to win. They went out to find the “next great Steelers center” this offseason, and he is what they turned up.

Mason McCormick: After selecting Frazier, the Steelers doubled down on drafting interior linemen. They added McCormick in the fourth round, possibly with quite high hopes. He could be a candidate to take over at right guard in 2025, for example.

Players Lost: N/A

Notes and Camp Outlook:

Seumalo is locked in at left guard, and Daniels not starting at right guard would be very surprising. Everybody expects Zach Frazier to beat Nate Herbig for the starting center job, but he still needs to do it.

Beyond that, it’s depth chart stuff, but even that is significant. Can the less experienced players force Herbig off the roster altogether with his $4 million salary? Guys like Anderson, Cook, McCormick, and McCollum look to be the future, making Herbig the past.