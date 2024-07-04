Should Steelers Even Want A Justin Fields Contract Extension?

Should the Steelers even want a Justin Fields contract extension before the regular season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers only have one quarterback under contract beyond 2024 in rookie free agent John Rhys Plumlee. One can debate whether he is even a quarterback, I suppose. But they also added Russell Wilson and Justin Fields—who are free agents in 2025.

While Wilson is playing for the minimum due to offset language in his previous contract, Justin Fields has no encumbrances. He can sign an extension at any point, but many have questioned why he would want to. I think it’s also fair to question if the Steelers should want to.

Sure, they want to have somebody under contract for 2025, like when they extended Mason Rudolph in 2021. But Rudolph is a guy they worked with for years, while with Fields, they have only watched from afar. They have a handful of spring practices under their belts now, though—and I don’t think any minds have changed.

Based on reports, it sounds as though Fields lived up to his reputation: great athlete, middling, inaccurate passer. So, what exactly is the big incentive for the Steelers to make sure they commit more money to him now?

Granted, we have seen conflicting reports within the media—within one outlet—over the Steelers’ intentions. One reporter says the Steelers want to sign Justin Fields to an extension before the start of the season. Another says that they have planned from the beginning to let this season play out and then decide.

Considering the fact that they declined Najee Harris’ fifth-year option, I think there’s credence to the idea the Steelers are in wait-and-see mode. They have undergone a lot of change this offseason, and they want to see how those changes flesh out. Is Fields even compatible with what they want to do? Is he a capable quarterback, or is he just an athlete who throws the football?

How much do the Steelers have to gain by signing Justin Fields to an extension now? Is it more than what they have to lose? That depends greatly on what he is willing to sign for—and that’s probably not very cheap.

