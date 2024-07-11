Russell Wilson, Najee Harris Work Out Together Ahead Of Training Camp

George Pickens and Justin Fields weren’t the only Pittsburgh Steelers teammates getting some work in together ahead of training camp. On Thursday night, Steelers QB Russell Wilson posted a picture of him working out with RB Najee Harris on Twitter.

With the Steelers reporting to Latrobe in two weeks, players are ramping up their offseason workouts and getting together in preparation for training camp and the season ahead. Both Harris and Wilson are in contract years, Wilson signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh and Harris’ contract expiring in 2024 after his fifth-year option was declined.

In addition to working out on the field with Wilson, Harris got in some boxing training, posting a video of him boxing on Instagram.

Najee Harris still doing some boxing training and this time with Salu, per his IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/vV3DT9AUjx — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 11, 2024

Wilson also took part in some boxing workouts earlier this off-season. It’s good to see multiple sets of Steelers working out together ahead of the season, especially with Wilson and Fields being new to the team and looking to acclimate themselves to the rest of the offense. It’s always a positive when quarterbacks are working out with the rest of the offense, and it seems as if Wilson and Fields have made a point to be available to train with their teammates. Fields also worked out with Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason.

While Wilson is the leader to win the Steelers’ starting quarterback job out of training camp, he’ll be challenged by Fields, who also is looking to make his mark after being traded by the Chicago Bears and now entering the final year of his contract. However, given Wilson’s pedigree, it might not wind up being much of a competition at all.

Under Arthur Smith’s tutelage as Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator, the team could rely on their run game, which might set things up for Harris and Jaylen Warren to have a big season. It certainly helps Harris to get some work in with Pittsburgh’s potential starting quarterback, and it’s going to be fun to watch this offense work in 2024.