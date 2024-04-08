Steelers QB Justin Fields Working Out With Minkah Fitzpatrick

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields worked out recently with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, per an Instagram post by Simeon Kelley, Fields’ content producer.

Fields has been getting some work in lately with former teammates, including former Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, and he’s been posting videos of himself throwing, as well.

Fields was overseas working with a youth football camp for a portion of the offseason, but it appears he is back in the States and working out with his current and former teammates. After three seasons with the Chicago Bears, Fields was dealt to the Steelers in March for a conditional 2025 sixth-round draft pick that will turn into a fourth if he plays 51% of Pittsburgh’s snaps this season. Currently, he’s slated to be the backup to Russell Wilson, another quarterback acquired by the Steelers this offseason.

Fitzpatrick was one of the people Wilson talked to about signing with the Steelers, and he seems to be developing a rapport with Fields as well. All that bodes well for the locker room, with Fitzpatrick being a leader and someone who called out his teammates last season while in the midst of an embarrassing three-game losing streak from Weeks 13-15.

The Steelers facility will open for workouts a week from today on April 15, and it’s good to see players already working out together. Pat Freiermuth worked out recently with Wilson, and the Steelers are well on their way to getting accustomed to their new teammates and building some camaraderie.

Fields and Fitzpatrick have some history together on the field too. Fitzpatrick leveled Fields in a Steelers-Bears matchup in 2022, a legal hit as Fields was scrambling along the sideline.

While the season still feels pretty far away, OTAs begin on May 21, just over a month and a half away. Guys are beginning to ramp up their offseason work to get ready for the start of the season, and we’re just a few short months away from the beginning of training camp. The more work that the Steelers can get in together even while not at the facility, the better off the team will be in the locker room and on the field. Even though Fields and Fitzpatrick are on opposite sides of the ball, the two of them building a relationship should help make the Steelers a stronger team, and it’s not a bad thing for Fields to work out with one of the NFL’s best defenders in Fitzpatrick, either.