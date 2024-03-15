‘A Cool Experience’: Russell Wilson Reveals He FaceTimed With Cameron Heyward For An Hour, Influencing His Decision

Entering free agency for the first time in his Hall of Fame career, Russell Wilson just wanted to go to a place he was wanted after two up-and-down seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended up being that place, especially after they rolled out the red carpet of sorts for Wilson, including bringing in the closer in standout defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

According to Wilson, who spoke to the media Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, he and Heyward FaceTimed for an hour last week. That time spent getting to know each other — and for Wilson getting to understand the culture and what it means to be a Steeler — influenced him to ultimately choose Pittsburgh as his next destination.

“I got to talk to Cam Hayward, talked for an hour on FaceTime,” Wilson said, according to video via Steelers.com. “We got to talk, and it was this cool experience of a guy who’s been at the top of his game for so long, but also a man who’s made a difference in a community, a guy who’s made a difference, not just in Pittsburgh, but around the country and just all the things he’s done. He’s solidified himself as one of the best players on the interior in the game.”

Not only did Wilson get to talk to Heyward and really get a grasp for what the organization is about on and off the field. The nine-time Pro Bowler also got to speak with other key team leaders like safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Ironically, all three will be counting on Wilson to pick up the slack for the offense in 2024 for the Black and Gold.

Even more ironic? New Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen stated that Wilson’s addition played a key role in his own decision to sign with the Steelers. It’s all kumbaya right now.

It’s noteworthy that Heyward and Wilson spent so much time FaceTiming. Both are Walter Payton Man of the Year award winners — Heyward this past season, Wilson in 2020. Both are in the twilights of their careers a bit, and both are chasing championships while still aiming to be stewards of the game off the field, impacting their communities together.

Having that experienced player with similar values off the field as Heyward and getting to speak with him for so long undoubtedly played a key factor in Wilson feeling comfortable enough to sign with the Steelers on a one-year deal, taking a bet on himself in some ways.

Moving forward this season, those two — with their age and experience — will be counted on as leaders on both sides of the football. It’s important that their relationship is strong on and off the field. Leadership on the roster starts at the top, and if those two are on the same page, it flows through the rest of the team. Based on Wilson’s comments, that’s the case.

Hopefully it’s a relationship that gets stronger and stronger throughout the season, and Pittsburgh sees a positive impact on and off the field.