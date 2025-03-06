Report: Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson Las Vegas Reunion ‘Unlikely’

Though Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have seemingly mended fences, the odds of them doing business together in Las Vegas seems slim. In fact, the Raiders could turn to another veteran quarterback instead. According to a Wednesday tweet from the Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi, Aaron Rodgers has a better chance of landing in Sin City than Wilson.

“#Raiders would be an option for Aaron Rodgers IF he could fit into offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s system. A team official told me last week the staff hasn’t made that determination yet. The source also said a reunion between Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll is unlikely.” Maaddi tweeted.

#Raiders would be an option for Aaron Rodgers IF he could fit into offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s system. A team official told me last week the staff hasn’t made that determination yet. The source also said a reunion between Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll is unlikely. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 6, 2025

Rumors around Wilson have been mixed but largely downplayed the chances of being signed by Las Vegas. Despite initial buzz when Carroll, Wilson’s long-term head coach in Seattle, was first hired in January, there hasn’t been much concrete reporting. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted last month Las Vegas would investigate both Steelers’ quarterbacks, Justin Fields and Wilson, but at different points downplayed the possibility of Wilson being signed. Insider Jay Glazer flatly squashed any chance of Wilson going to the Raiders.

If Wilson doesn’t return to Pittsburgh and Las Vegas is off the board, his options could be slim. The New York Giants make the most amount of sense. In need of a quarterback after finally moving on from Daniel Jones in 2024, Wilson visited the team before flying into Pittsburgh last offseason. The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns also have needs under center but there’s been no reporting connecting Wilson to Tennessee while the Browns are cap-strapped and could look for the cheapest vet option possible, like the Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins.

Of course, Wilson returning to Pittsburgh isn’t a conclusion. Local and national media reports hint Fields has the best odds of returning but the Steelers have yet to reach an agreement with any of their 2024 quarterbacks, all set to become free agents next Wednesday. Even if the organization prefers Fields, an issue with contract structure could make a deal tough to get over the finish line.