Roman Wilson Has Best Chance To Alleviate Steelers’ WR2 Need, Kaboly Believes: ‘Only Guy That Can Do That’

With under two weeks to go until training camp, one of the top competitions to track will be at wide receiver. Diontae Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers at the start of free agency, and the Steelers backfilled some receiver talent with a few veteran options throughout free agency. They also added third-round WR Roman Wilson in the 2024 NFL Draft. With time ticking down until the start of the season — and it looking less and less likely that a blockbuster trade occurs — they need one of those options to emerge as a difference maker.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly thinks that Roman Wilson will need to be that guy.

“Roman Wilson’s gonna have to be that guy who makes that major step ’til you say, no, we don’t even need [Brandon] Aiyuk,” Kaboly said via 93.7 The Fan this morning. “I think that’s the only guy that can do that.”

Earlier in the interview, Kaboly also spoke about TE Pat Freiermuth being an X-factor for the offense, saying his performance can help take pressure off the No. 2 receiver spot. But if we are just focusing on the WR group and the pecking order within that room, Kaboly seems to think Wilson has the best chance at emerging as that option.

The Steelers initially fell in love with Wilson’s talent at the Senior Bowl, where Tomlin reportedly called him the best receiver of the National Team. Tomlin orchestrated one-on-one matchups between Quinyon Mitchell and Wilson at the Senior Bowl practices. Wilson got the better of Mitchell on multiple occasions. Mitchel was the first corner taken in the first round of the draft.

Here is one of those reps via A to Z Sports’ James Foster on X.

Roman Wilson with a nice 1-hander vs Quinyon Mitchell pic.twitter.com/7DW5fv1kue — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) January 31, 2024

Wilson ran a great route, created separation from Mitchell out of his break, and hauled in a great one-handed catch. Being in attendance for the Senior Bowl, Wilson was the cream of the crop for wide receivers at the event and received a lot of buzz in the bleachers among the media and analysts at the event.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reported at the time of the draft that the Steelers were considering taking Wilson at No. 51 overall in the second round if Zach Frazier wasn’t available. He mentioned they view him like a Hines Ward-type of receiver.

It is impossible to say for certain, but how would Wilson’s WR2 chances be viewed if he had been the Steelers’ second-round pick? Fair or not, the expectations get ramped up to be an immediate contributor the earlier a player gets taken in the draft.

As for the reports that came from local media throughout spring practices, Wilson reportedly looked thinner than expected and less ready to contribute than people had hoped. Keep in mind that these were some of the first NFL practices for the rookies. It is reasonable to expect him to progress throughout training camp, and everything changes when the pads come on.

The Steelers figure to be a run-first offense. Wilson came from one of those at Michigan in college, and takes pride in his blocking abilities. That could be his route to becoming an early contributor. Maybe we have all been underrating his chances to be an impact player as a rookie. There are day two and three receivers that come out of the draft every year to become impact players for their team. Wilson will definitely be a key player to watch at training camp.