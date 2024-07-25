QB John Rhys Plumlee, Not Justin Fields, In Return Lines During First Day Of Training Camp

A quarterback is in the return lines in special teams work during training camp at Saint Vincent College.

It’s just not the quarterback everyone was expecting.

Undrafted rookie free agent quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, a former wide receiver in college at Ole Miss, was in the return lines Thursday during the first day of practice in Latrobe, according to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora.

QB John Rhys Plumlee one of several Steelers as part of the return line in an early ST period. Plumlee was a multi-sport athlete in college and played WR for a season at Ole Miss. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 25, 2024

After many believed quarterback Justin Fields could get some looks in the return game under special teams coordinator Danny Smith following running back Jaylen Warren’s comments on the “Not Just Football w/ Cam Heyward” podcast in the offseason, it is actually Plumlee who is getting the return opportunities.

Plumlee got some work returning kickoffs during minicamp, which raised quite a few eyebrows. Now on the first day of training camp in Latrobe he’s getting a look in the return line once again.

A great athlete coming out of UCF who also happened to play baseball at both UCF and Ole Miss in college, Plumlee was targeted by some teams as a UDFA wide receiver, rather than quarterback due to his athleticism and versatility.

Plumlee committed to Ole Miss as a quarterback but switched to wide receiver in 2021, catching 19 passes for 201 yards. He transferred to UCF for the 2022 season and switched back to quarterback.

His dual-threat abilities gave him a look in the NFL. Plumlee threw for 4,857 yards and 29 touchdowns to 16 interceptions across two seasons in Orlando and added another 1,367 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns for the Golden Knights.

He came in a bit undersized, though, at the QB position, which has some questioning his fit in the NFL as a true quarterback, leading to discussions about him being a Swiss Army knife instead. Plumlee measured in at 5116, 203 pounds, running 4.54 in the 40, jumping 36.5 inches in the vert, and 10’4″ in the broad.

Good testing numbers overall, but the size is a concern.

That versatility will be huge for him, though. He’s doing everything he can so far to try and earn a spot, and that includes returning kicks. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers continue to give him reps in practice in the return game, and maybe even a shot in the preseason, too.