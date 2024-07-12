Pittsburgh Steelers Were ‘The Perfect Fit’, Heath Miller Says: ‘Couldn’t Think Of A Better Place For Me To Play’

Heath Miller is one of the most beloved members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the feeling is mutual. Now retired for nine years, he continues to show his love for the Steel City. A native of Virginia, playing his college football there, he fondly recalls playing for his second home.

“In my part of Virginia, when I was growing up, it was big coal country. My family did not, but a lot of people in the area worked in the coal mines”, Miller recalled, appearing on the Green Light podcast. “That’s how they made their living. It’s very blue-collar. You’re known for your reputation. Everybody knows everybody, so your reputation means a lot in those small towns.

“So when I went to Pittsburgh, it was honestly the perfect fit. Pittsburgh, I’ve always called it a small town with the big-city amenities. The whole city rallies around their sports teams. They value guys who come to work and work hard. It’s obviously a steel-mill town, so those values are a part of Pittsburgh’s core. So for me, I couldn’t think of a better place for me to play football”.

The Steelers’ first-round pick out of Virginia in 2005, Heath Miller made an immediate impact. He finished second in the vote for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and they won the Super Bowl that year. While he finished his career with 592 receptions for 6,569 yards, he prided himself on the grunt work as well.

One can make the argument that Miller was one of the last great complete tight ends, though they persist today. While he admits he doesn’t follow the game as closely as in the past, he expressed admiration for George Kittle. He also mentioned Rob Gronkowski as a tight end who came after him who blocked as well as he caught.

Playing much of his career in a run-first offense, Heath Miller didn’t always have a chance to take the spotlight. He did manage to make the Pro Bowl twice but topped out at 101 targets. While he scored 45 touchdowns of his own, his blocking helped pave the way for many more on the ground.

Miller also talked about the blue-collar attitude in the Steelers’ locker room, how Hines Ward took him under his wing. He discussed how his brothers taught him how to be a good husband and father and community member. And he believes all of those things were important to what made the Steelers teams he played for great.

Seemingly the only way in which Miller didn’t fit in with Pittsburgh was his soft-spoken nature. It took a lot to get him fired up, but as they say, don’t mistake kindness for weakness. He certainly played with the blue-collar attitude with which he grew up in Virginia, and which he carried into Pittsburgh.

Now he is bringing that back to Virginia as he embarks on a coaching venture. He is the head coach of a private high school there, though he admitted he’s not sure how far this road may lead him. His current priority is being there as his kids grow, but football will always have a place in his life. And Pittsburgh will always have a place in his heart.