Pat Freiermuth Optimistic About Contract Extension With Steelers

While there might not be much optimism for Cameron Heyward when it comes to a contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers, fourth-year tight end Pat Freiermuth has optimism that a deal will get done with the Steelers ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

Speaking with reporters Thursday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe following the first training camp practice of the summer, Freiermuth stated that he’s optimistic about a new deal, but that he is leaving everything regarding an extension up to his agent and is simply focusing on football.

“I trust my agent, and I’m just focused on football and the season,” Freiermuth said regarding a possible extension with the Steelers, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter. “I’m optimistic. I wanna be here and love Pittsburgh and love everything about it.”

Any news on getting #Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth a new contract? Nothing from the GM. Here’s Pat pic.twitter.com/mA4oaRTlyx — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 25, 2024

Leaving it up to his agent is something that Freiermuth stated during OTAs, saying that he just wanted to play football this season and focus on becoming a leader for the offense. He’s also said he wants to play in Pittsburgh for the rest of his career.

It’s a sound stance to take for the fourth-year tight end. He and his agent have undoubtedly had conversations and have a length and a yearly number in mind that he would feel comfortable with. Now, it’s up to his agent and the Steelers’ front office to negotiate that extension.

Though nothing has happened yet, it’s good to hear Freiermuth is optimistic that a deal gets done. He is about to embark on a 2024 season that could be a career year, considering new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme and the usage the tight ends get in the offense.

So far, based on Alex Kozora’s camp notes from Day 1 of training camp, he’s off to a fast start in Latrobe. That was to be expected considering the buzz that was surrounding him throughout OTAs and minicamp, where many observed that he could be a “significant playmaker” in Smith’s offense, and that it could truly be a breakout year for the Penn State product, who could realistically be a WR2 answer for the Steelers to help cover up the depth chart issues at wide receiver.

While Freiermuth has optimism regarding an extension, one that has seemed likely all offseason, there still is a lot that could happen until the two sides reach an agreement on a new deal and the ink dries.

Hopefully that optimism for Freiermuth turns into a lucrative contract extension soon, and then he can go out and put together a career year, proving the Steelers right in the process, taking advantage of the opportunities in Smith’s offense.

There’s optimism he’ll do that, too.