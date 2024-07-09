One Step To Take: Where OT Broderick Jones Can Improve

I’m bringing back a series I had a lot of fun exploring during the past several offseasons. Every player wants to improve and elevate his game in all areas from one season to the next. Understanding that, we’re going to isolate just one area, one faction of a player’s game, where the biggest improvement can be made.

Broderick Jones – Keeping Head Up/Protecting The Inside

Overall, Broderick Jones had a solid rookie season. Someone with limited college experience flipping over to right tackle mid-season on a short week. A recipe for disaster on paper. But Jones shined as a run blocker and was an obvious upgrade over Chukwuma Okorafor, benched and placed into Mike Tomlin’s doghouse.

But all wasn’t perfect. Especially late in the season, Broderick Jones’ pass protection waned in a specific way. Too often, he lost to the inside, beat by swims and swipes. Jones didn’t help things but often dropped his head on contact, making it hard to slide and mirror.

Some examples. The first one to look at comes against the Indianapolis Colts. His set is too deep and wide and easily allows the LDE to win inside, taking down QB Mitch Trubisky. It’s too easy of a win and sack to give up.

Another one from the Colts game. Watch the LDE engage and counter with an inside swim move. Broderick Jones is off-balanced and can’t redirect and mirror, giving up a giant gap to his inside. The pressure flushes Trubisky into another defender’s waiting arms for the sack. Jones has to re-punch better here.

Moving forward to the Wild Card loss. Ugly example here. Sets wide against LDE Gregory Rousseau, who easily swims him. Jones barely makes contact. Another sack.

A couple of examples of a common theme. And I could’ve shown three or four others. In fairness, it’s possible in some instances, especially the last example, Jones thought he had inside help. Often, in OL Coach Pat Meyer’s scheme, an uncovered guard will help the tackle to the inside. That can change the pass set and the mindset of the tackle.

But even understanding that, there were too many issues with Broderick Jones. He has the length and athleticism to seal and win the edge. He doesn’t need to set too wide and open up the inside gate. That’s what could get him into trouble he can’t recover from. That’s what needs to be fixed in 2024, no matter if he’s playing left or right tackle.