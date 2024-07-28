Myles Garrett Lists T.J. Watt Among Players He Studied This Offseason To Improve His Game

The two are debated about quite a bit in the media and other NFL circles about who is the better player and more impactful piece overall.

While Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett might be the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he watched some film of Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt this offseason to try and take his game to another level.

Speaking with Browns reporters Saturday from training camp in West Virginia, Garrett stated he watched a lot of film this offseason to improve his game and learn how to better deal with double teams, chips, and more. He listed Watt as one of the five EDGE defenders that he studied this offseason to take things from.

“Maxx [Crosby], Nick [Bosa], Micah [Parsons], Trey [Hendrickson], and T.J.,” Garrett said when asked about who he watched this offseason.

Obviously, that’s the elite of the elite when it comes to pass rushers. Three of the five, including Garrett, have Defensive Player of the Year awards on their resume.

Because they’re in the AFC North together, compete against each other twice a year and are compared to each other constantly, it’s very interesting that Garrett studied Watt this offseason.

That’s the ultimate sign of respect.

It’s not the first time that Garrett has praised Watt. During the 2023 season leading up to the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup, Garrett called Watt a “dog” and said that he is very strong and finds a way to win no matter what.

“T.J. finds a way to win. He’s a dog. He always has those second-effort plays. He can win inside, outside, he’s strong, he’s fast,” Garrett said. “He doesn’t look as strong as he is, but the way he long-arms guys, the way he finds a way to fight through a double or single, it’s really impressive.”

The two have wrecked games throughout their careers. Both are perennial All-Pros, whether that’s first or second team. Greatness recognizes greatness, and it’s very cool to hear that Garrett has that amount of respect for Watt and studies him.

There might be plenty of vitriol between the fan bases and between media members when it comes to the Watt/Garrett debate. But there’s none there between the players.