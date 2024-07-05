Kaboly: Cordarrelle Patterson Will Have Surprising Offensive Role

Seemingly signed as an immediate reaction to the NFL changing its kickoff rules, Cordarrelle Patterson could impact the Pittsburgh Steelers more than fielding kicks out of the end zone. Joining 93.7 The Fan earlier this week, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly believes the Steelers will find a way to get Patterson on the field offensively, even if he’s stuck as the No. 3 running back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Patterson was Kaboly’s pick for summer and fall surprise.

“You’re not giving him 6 million bucks to be a kick returner who, they [take] it outta the end zone once the game,” Kaboly told The Fan’s Joe Starkey. “He’s gonna have other roles. I think he’s gonna surprise some people of some of his roles.”

Patterson has worn many offensive hats throughout his career. A wide receiver out of Tennessee, he caught 88 passes in his first two NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. By 2018, he reinvented himself as a running back, finishing a stint with the New England Patriots with more carries (42) than receptions (21).

And over his last three years partnered with Arthur Smith in Atlanta, he became a committee-type runner. In his age-30 season, he set a career-high with 153 carries. The following year, he impressed with a 4.8 yards per carry average. Incredibly, it’s one of the highest marks for his age in NFL history. Since the merger, only eight players 31 or older averaged at least 4.8 per tote (minimum 100 carries), a list made up of names like Walter Payton, Tiki Barber, and Fred Taylor.

With the addition of first round pick Bijan Robinson, his 2023 season saw a reduced offensive role, seeing only 50 carries on 177 offensive snaps. The constant throughout his career has been kick returns, the NFL’s all-time leader with nine scores, and it’s a role he’ll confidently hold in Pittsburgh. But given Smith’s penchant for utilizing all skill players available to him, Cordarrelle Patterson will likely mix-and-match offensive roles, especially for a Steelers’ team lacking a defined No. 2 receiver.

Kaboly’s prediction came with a warning he’s working off a limited sample size.

“He didn’t show up to OTAs. He only showed up for like, a couple practices. So we don’t have a good look on it on the field.”

Patterson admitted he wasn’t close to being in football shape, ranking himself a 2 out of 10, though vowing to be ready for the start of Week 1. Given Patterson’s familiarity with Smith’s offense, his absence isn’t critical. While Kaboly’s points are fair, there is concern. As a returner, teams could easily play keep-away with Patterson. They could kick to the other returner who must align in the “landing zone,” they could boot the ball out of the end zone, they could squib and bounce the ball all over the field.

And Patterson is 33 who had a weak year of production in 2023. That’s not likely to turn around as he gets older and without a clear or consistent role in a Steelers’ offense with two defined runners like Harris and Warren ahead of him.