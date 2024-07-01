Kaboly: Calvin Austin III Had Few Opportunities Because Steelers ‘Were Enamored With Allen Robinson’s Blocking’

Third-year Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III is having himself a positive offseason, including generating good press. He needs it—the offseason, not the press—after accomplishing very little in his first two seasons. Mark Kaboly wonders if the Steelers didn’t give him his due last year, though, due to Allen Robinson II.

“He’s getting an opportunity to showcase his skill set. He wasn’t often put in a position to do that last year, as they were enamored with Allen Robinson’s blocking in the slot rather than getting receiving production from that spot”, Kaboly wrote about Austin for The Athletic recently.

“Austin is fast, runs good routes, is now somewhat experienced and is a very likable individual”, he added. “Can he be the No. 2? Well, not in the traditional way we look at receivers, but he will have a bigger role, and he should have his most productive season”.

A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Memphis, Calvin Austin III has 180 career receiving yards on 17 catches. His lone regular-season receiving touchdown came on a 72-yard bomb early in the year, but he did little after that.

Kaboly seems to believe that the Steelers erred in not giving Austin more opportunities at Robinson’s expense. Robinson is a former Pro Bowler—but his Pro Bowl came back in 2015. He had a 1,000-yard season in 2020 but has barely managed another 1,000 combined since.

While Austin only managed 180 receiving yards last year, Robinson did not contribute much more. He recorded 280 yards on 34 receptions and did not score. But the Steelers valued his leadership and all-around professionalism, including his blocking.

By the end of the season, Calvin Austin III had recorded 374 snaps on offense, much of which came early on. Diontae Johnson injured his groin in the opener and missed the next several games. After his return, Austin never saw more than 20 snaps in any single game.

In fact, after Week 4, the Steelers never threw in Austin’s direction more than twice in a game. They only targeted him in one of the final five games of the regular season, though he had three rushing attempts, including a touchdown.

Austin’s calling card coming out of college was his speed. A foot injury during his rookie season threatened to rob him of that, but he showed no slowdown upon returning. Perhaps the Steelers’ offense last season was not equipped to take advantage of his long speed, though.

Kenny Pickett struggled in that area—indeed, he tried to hit him on another deep touchdown but threw an interception. Mason Rudolph had more success throwing down the field, but by then, Austin was hardly playing.

The Steelers released Robinson after the 2023 season, and they also traded Johnson. Now they just have George Pickens as an established productive veteran, Austin hoping to join him. He is off to a good start, but at his size, how close is he to his ceiling? The Steelers won’t find out much if they don’t throw him the football, I know that much.