Fittipaldo On Pat Freiermuth: ‘When He Had A Capable QB, You Know He Had It In Him’ To Produce

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect big things from TE Pat Freiermuth this year, but the question is how big? Or perhaps the better question is, how much are they willing to bet that he becomes that player this year? As a fourth-year veteran, he is in a contract year and talking extension. How much will they pay him, and how much will it reflect future expectations versus past production?

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at least is a believer in Freiermuth, recalling his rookie season with Ben Roethlisberger. “He didn’t have the yardage, but Ben really looked to him in the red zone. When he had a capable quarterback, you know he had that in him. Seven touchdowns as a rookie”, he said on the North Shore Drive podcast.

Freiermuth did catch seven touchdowns as a rookie, but also just 497 yards and 60 catches. A lot of that was a byproduct of the offense, predicated on short quick-release throws, a necessity to accommodate an immobile old quarterback, and a rickety offensive line.

For the past two seasons, Freiermuth played primarily with Kenny Pickett at quarterback, whom the Steelers traded in March. He managed to work up to 732 yards on 63 receptions, but still with just two touchdowns. In an injury-abbreviated 2023, he caught just 32 passes for 308 yards and two scores.

With Pickett and former offensive coordinator Matt Canada gone, some feel that health is the only thing that could hold Freiermuth back at this point. The Steelers signed Russell Wilson at quarterback, and they hired Arthur Smith to coach the offense. On paper, both moves sound like wins for a tight end all around.

“I think everyone is just looking forward to Pat [Freiermuth] putting it all together”, Fittipaldo said. “Having that 900-yard season with eight or nine touchdowns where statistically, he’s among the top 5-7 tight ends in the league. It hasn’t happened yet. If he does stay healthy, I think it has a chance of happening this year with Arthur Smith”.

The question is, can Pat Freiermuth be a top-10 tight end, and what does that look like for the Steelers? In an offense without a true No. 2 wide receiver, can he threaten to push for 1,000 yards? Can he be a consistent red-zone presence, where Russell Wilson played well last season?

That’s what makes Freiermuth’s contract situation so interesting because it’s truly about the future. Over his first three seasons, he is averaging 60 catches for 594 yards and four touchdowns per 17 games. That certainly doesn’t stack up with the best at the position right now, but what about the blocking component?

If I were to venture a guess, I would have to say that Pat Freiermuth has a love-hate relationship with that aspect of his job. Former Steelers FB Merril Hoge last December described the team’s tight ends blocking like “two turtles humping”. But let’s be honest—if you’re pushing for top-10 tight-end money, you’re worrying about your receiving numbers.