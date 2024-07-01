Donte Jackson ‘Underrated Pickup’ Who Could Get Minkah Fitzpatrick Off ‘Cleanup’ Duty, Says Ryan Clark

On paper, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary seems to come with question marks. How well will new SS DeShon Elliott play? Who is the team’s starting slot corner, especially if Cam Sutton is suspended? And will Donte Jackson step up opposite Joey Porter Jr.? Ryan Clark doesn’t have all the answers. But he thinks the Steelers have underrated names to defend the pass.

Joining ESPN’s Mina Kimes on her Monday podcast The Mina Kimes Show (featuring Lenny), Clark made the case not to overlook what Pittsburgh has to offer at cornerback.

“Joey Porter Jr., underrated. He is a stud,” Clark told Kimes. “And I know you’re going to think homer here, Mina…I think Donte Jackson when healthy is an underrated pickup defensively.”

Pittsburgh acquired Jackson in the Diontae Johnson trade. Both sides seemed to tire of the player they parted with. Johnson frustrated with his inconsistency and lackluster moments while Jackson got hurt in 2022 and had a so-so 2023 on a high salary. For both, they’ll get fresh starts.

Despite his smaller size, Jackson has primarily served as an outside corner throughout his career. Clark thinks the Steelers would be wise to change that.

“If you go to the numbers last year, in man, he was really good last year. I believe he can be utilized in the slot,” he said. “I want to see if that’s a decision they make defensively to utilize him in the slot and allow him to be around the football more. Was extremely physical at LSU. Can mix it up against the run. Also good in press and zone coverage inside.”

As Pro Football Focus outlined in a recent graphic, Jackson graded as a top-five man corner last season. Pittsburgh will aim to continue that progress in a scheme that wants to play more man coverage, Porter and Jackson locking things down on the outside. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin briefly mentioned Jackson’s slot work, which only amounts to a handful of snaps, and it’s most likely he plays opposite Porter. But if a young corner like Cory Trice Jr. or Darius Rush steps up, perhaps Jackson will be tested inside. In theory, the team could even play Cam Sutton on the outside, a spot he occupied on early downs in 2022.

Clark hopes whatever the team does allows Minkah Fitzpatrick to get back to his usual playmaking self.

“I think that could be a move for them to get them over the hump that allows Minkah Fitzpatrick to go back being Minkah,” he said. “They relegated him last year to the cleanup guy. That’s not who Minkah Fitzpatrick is.”

Injury was a drag on Fitzpatrick’s 2023 season, the four-time Pro Bowler finishing without an interception for the first time in his college or pro career. Pittsburgh also asked him to cover over slot and play in the box instead of his usual spot as the post safety or spinning down to rob crossing routes. Whatever configuration they’re being used, the Steelers will need their secondary to play well considering the strength of their schedule with top-end receivers on the docket.