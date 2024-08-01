Depot After Dark: Louis Lipps Visits Camp, NFL Replacing Chain Gang, Inside Look At Chubb’s Recovery

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 31.

LOUIS LIPPS VISITS CAMP

As has become the norm for training camp this year, the Steelers hosted more former players today. While James Harrison took much of the spotlight, he wasn’t the only former Steeler at practice. As posted by Steelers History on Twitter, former receiver Louis Lipps also made an appearance at Saint Vincent College.

Lipps, unfortunately, played with the Steelers during their down years from 1984-1991, but he was still a very productive player. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and selected to two Pro Bowls, along with being named first-team All-Pro twice. One has to wonder what Lipps’ career would’ve been if he had the chance to play with better quarterbacks.

Shoutout Louis Lipps for joining us today at #SteelersCamp pic.twitter.com/PCRtZNt8Q1 — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) July 31, 2024

NFL REPLACING CHAIN GANG

It looks like the NFL might be saying goodbye to the chains that have been measuring first downs for what feels like forever. This preseason, the league will be testing new technology from Sony that could replace the chains. Called Hawk-Eye, this new system will install cameras in stadiums that will be used to track players, officials, and the ball.

In an article by ESPN detailing this process, it seems the system will instantly alert officials whenever a player gets a first down. No longer will officials have to drag the sticks onto the field to measure the spot of the ball. Fans should keep an eye on this during the preseason because it could change the game, although it seems it won’t be fully instituted until next year.

The NFL is moving closer to replacing the “chain gang” with new technology to measure the line to gain.https://t.co/HHA53NSz6g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2024

INSIDE LOOK AT CHUBB’S RECOVERY

Nick Chubb is one of the best players in the AFC North. He is also one of the best running backs in the league, but his season was unfortunately cut short last year after a devastating injury. An accidental blow to his knee from Minkah Fitzpatrick ended his season almost before it began. However, it seems like he’s working hard to get back onto the field.

A video from WKYC Channel 3 on YouTube gives a quick look into some of the behind the scenes of Chubb’s recovery. If you’re squeamish, be warned. The inside look gives viewers a peek at what it takes to surgically reconstruct a knee. It’s a fascinating process for those who don’t mind that kind of thing.