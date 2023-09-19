Browns Star RB Nick Chubb Suffers Potentially Devastating Leg Injury Monday Night

Some potentially awful news for Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. Chubb suffered what seemed to be a very serious knee injury in Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It happened on an early second quarter carry where his leg bent awkwardly.

According to ESPN’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the replay was so bad the production crew opted not to show it. The Acrisure Stadium crowd gasped when the stadium showed the replay. Chubb was in considerable pain after the play.

Joe Buck. "I am told the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen." Troy Aikman says it's "as bad as you can imagine." Oh no. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 19, 2023

Chubb was carted off the field. The Browns officially called it a knee injury and he was immediately ruled out. Prior to getting hurt, he was having a strong night, carrying the ball ten times for 64 yards.

Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick was injured on the play but got off under his own power.

Chubb is one of the NFL’s best backs and arguably the best pure runner in football. He is a four-time Pro Bowler who had ran for at least 1,000 yards in each of his last four seasons.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson hit backup RB Jerome Ford for a passing touchdown the following play.