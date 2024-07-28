Depot After Dark: George Pickens’ Gift, Michael Irvin Meets Steelers Legends, Steelers Host WVU DB Coach

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 27.

GEORGE PICKENS’ GIFT

Early reports about George Pickens out of training camp have not been kind. Although he’s still showing his incredible talent, there have reportedly been some issues with his attitude. The Steelers have been down that road before, and it is not pretty. It is still early in camp and most of the discourse is probably being overblown. At the end of practice today though, Pickens showed that he isn’t the bad guy he’s being made out to be.

According to a tweet from Steelers Community Relations, Pickens fulfilled a fan’s Make-A-Wish by giving him season tickets and signing some autographs. It’s a sweet gesture, and one that has probably earned Pickens a couple fans for life, no matter what. He may have been frustrated on the field recently, but off it, it looks like he’s still happy to interact with fans. Hopefully that continues and he has a big season for the Steelers.

George Pickens helped grant Cole's wish of #Steelers season tickets through @MakeAWishPAWV today! pic.twitter.com/3xoXEBBuPX — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) July 27, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

MICHAEL IRVIN MEETS STEELERS LEGENDS

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin might not be popular among Steelers fans considering he was on the team that beat Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XXX, but it looks like he’s got nothing but respect for the Steelers’ history. In a series of photos posted to his Twitter account, Irvin posed with Mel Blount and Lynn Swann.

Speaking of ⁦@steelers⁩ here is another bad man who is also an 88 Clubber and the man who clobbered balls like he had a steel bat in his hand! pic.twitter.com/HnqX9oElUR — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) July 27, 2024

Both players were key pieces of the Steelers dynasty of the 1970s, and it looks like Irvin has the utmost respect for them. Irvin labels Blount as the one corner no receiver wanted to face, and he praises Swann as another incredible receiver who wore No. 88. It’s nice to see legends of different generations interacting, even if seeing Blount without his trademark cowboy hat is strange.

This dude ⁦@MelBlountYLI⁩ is the one cornerback I don’t think any receiver wanted to face!!!! ⁦@steelers⁩ pic.twitter.com/4TFXDxqpzb — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) July 27, 2024

STEELERS HOST WVU DB COACH

Yesterday at practice, the Steelers welcomed a guest from a college football team’s coaching staff. West Virginia University defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown was a guest of the Steelers, getting a chance to see them work up close and personal.

In a tweet from WVSports.com, it looks like Brown also got the chance to reunite with former WVU football players Beanie Bishop Jr. and Zach Frazier. Brown was Bishop’s position coach during his last year in college, so that had to be a fun reunion for the two. Bishop and Frazier could both end up having big roles with the Steelers in 2024, so thanks to WVU for making them the players they are today.