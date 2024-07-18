Depot After Dark: Dino Tomlin In Video Game, Herbig And Benton, Aiyuk Betting Odds

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 17.

Dino Tomlin In College Football 25

After an 11-year wait, College Football 25 was released on Monday (for early access customers, at least). I fired up Boston College for a dynasty mode and confirmed that WR Dino Tomlin, Mike Tomlin’s son, opted into the game. Like all players who opted in, he received $600 and a copy of the game.

Below is a photo of his player profile and ratings. In my Dynasty mode, he’s tempted to enter the transfer portal because he, like my other receivers, are unhappy with my 40 rushing attempts per game.

Mike Tomlin's son, Dino, in College Football 25. pic.twitter.com/Edc4ikCbHr — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 16, 2024

A redshirt senior, Tomlin caught 24 passes for 312 yards last season. He’ll look for an expanded role and his first college touchdown in 2024. Boston College opens the season against Florida State on Sept. 2.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Herbig And Benton

There might not be a closer friendship on the team than the one between OLB Nick Herbig and NT Keeanu Benton. Today is Benton’s birthday, and Herbig posted this Instagram story message wishing a happy birthday to “my real-life brother.”

Find a friendship like the one between Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton. And two emerging players on the Steelers defense. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/QIy9lkK15j — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 17, 2024

The two have spent much of the offseason together. They’ll look to break out into larger roles this year. Herbig should be the team’s No. 3 outside linebacker, while Benton will serve as the starting nose tackle.

Aiyuk Betting Odds

Following San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s trade request, there are new odds for his next destination. The Steelers lead the Bookies.com odds of being Aiyuk’s trading partner at +400, an implied probability of 20 percent. The Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots are right behind while staying in San Fran ranks fourth.

The Washington Commanders, the team Aiyuk thought he’d play for if not the 49rs, ranks sixth.