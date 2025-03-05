Depot After Dark: Watt Won’t Be A Bengal, DeCastro New Business, Heyward Old But Fierce

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 4.

WATT WON’T BE A BENGAL

J.J. Watt’s potential future as a Cincinnati Bengal has been one of the oddest stories to follow over the last few months. The story originates from a bet between Watt and James Trafford, the goalie for Burnley F.C., an English soccer team in which Watt is an investor. The bet was that Watt would play for the Bengals in 2025 if Trafford didn’t allow a goal for the rest of the season.

It looks like that task was just too tough to accomplish. On Tuesday, Trafford allowed a goal, so Watt won’t be coming out of retirement. It was a fun story to follow, but it looks like it’s over now. That’s good news for Steelers fans, who likely didn’t want their favorite team to face Watt twice a year.

Cincinnati, that was a fun ride. Hope you enjoyed getting to know a bit about Burnley & our squad. What an unbelievable run for Traff & the boys. An improbable bond formed from across the pond. Bengals fans are welcome on Turf Moor any time. As for me:

A feast & a drink await. https://t.co/x6902rskxV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2025

DECASTRO NEW BUSINESS

David DeCastro was a strong member of the Steelers’ offensive line from 2012 to 2020. During that time, he was named a First-team All-Pro twice and a second-team All-Pro once and made six Pro Bowls. Unfortunately, he and the Steelers parted ways after the 2020 season. It looks like he’s getting into a different kind of business now.

CBS Pittsburgh reported on its YouTube channel that DeCastro has been granted approval to open a medical marijuana business in Ross Township in Pittsburgh. DeCastro hit some snags throughout this process, but now, it looks like he can continue with his new venture. Medical marijuana is an interesting field for DeCastro to enter, but hopefully, it can help some people.

HEYWARD OLD BUT FIERCE

Cam Heyward might have solidified himself as a Hall of Fame player in 2024. At 35 years old, Heyward was named a First-team All-Pro. He was unbelievable, not showing any signs of slowing down. However, at his age, it wouldn’t be surprising if he took a step back in 2025. It doesn’t sound like he thinks that will happen, though.

On his Twitter, Heyward brought up the fact that he’s an older player but also implied that doesn’t make him a worse player. It would be remarkable if Heyward is as good this year as last. At this point, doubting Heyward might be unwise. He’s continued to be a force of nature on the field.