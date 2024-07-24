Calvin Austin III Named Steeler Who Needs ‘Strong’ Camp Showing

Calvin Austin III might enter camp leading the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 2 battle. But it’s a race that’s only beginning, not ending. Austin made CBS Sports list of veterans who need a “strong showing” this summer to secure their role. And their job.

Outlined by author Chris Trapasso, 2024 is make-or-break for Austin.

“Austin will have to demonstrate his blazing speed can translate in a more high-volume role. Austin’s size/speed combo make him an ideal gadget option too. Some explosive plays on jet sweeps and reverses would go along way for the former Memphis star to solidify himself in Pittsburgh.”

Though it may feel weird referring to Austin as a “veteran,” he’s 25 and entering his third year with the team. With the Diontae Johnson trade, Austin is tied with George Pickens for the longest-tenured receiver in the Steelers’ locker room, and Austin is two years older than Pickens.

Austin’s rookie year was washed by a training camp foot injury that he aggravated midway through the regular season, shutting him down for the rest of the year. Healthy for 2023, he flashed the 4.32 wheels that got him drafted, blowing by defensive backs in camp and catching a 72-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders early in the season.

CALVIN AUSTIN TOUCHDOWN 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zlii0DiTvB — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) September 25, 2023

But his play went quiet afterwards. After that 72-yard score in Week 3, he had 61 total receiving yards the following 14 games with most of his touches coming on punt returns.

Now, he’ll look to hold off the group of veteran receivers Pittsburgh added this offseason and third-round pick Roman Wilson. The buzz on Austin the last three months has been positive. New WRs Coach Zach Azzanni praised his growth while Russell Wilson compared him to Tyler Lockett.

But Austin will have to show more than speed this camp. He’ll have to make catches outside his frame and as Trapasso notes, be more than just the “go-deep” receiver who sees the occasional target. If he can do that, he’ll be the frontrunner to win the job. If not, his role will come into question.