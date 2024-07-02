Buy Or Sell: Steelers Unfairly Held Calvin Austin III Back Last Year Thanks To Allen Robinson II

Buy Or Sell: The Steelers unfairly held Calvin Austin III back last year because of Allen Robinson II.

Explanation: The Steelers traded for Robinson as a veteran wide receiver last year and paid him pretty well. Austin was a young player coming off a rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List, so anything he did was gravy. But with how little Robinson contributed beyond blocking, perhaps Austin could have had more opportunities.

Buy:

While Robinson filled his niche, he didn’t exactly make much difference. He caught 34 passes on 49 targets, but a shockingly poor nine went for first downs. Calvin Austin III had seven first downs and a touchdown on 17 receptions from 30 targets.

From Week 7 on, after Diontae Johnson returned from injury, Austin never saw more than 20 snaps in a game. Most of the time he saw fewer than 15, while Robinson played three to four times more—doing relatively little.

And, oh, by the way, Robinson managed a 57.8 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, if that means anything for you. PFF isn’t the arbiter of truth, but do you really think Robinson’s blocking made a big difference? If the Steelers had actually allowed Austin to play, they would have at least found out what he can do. Instead, they’re still trying to figure it out.

Sell:

You only really say that you held someone back when the someone in question goes on to accomplish something. Let’s revisit this question at some point during the 2024 season to see if Calvin Austin III even contributes much. While the Steelers released Allen Robinson II, we can’t guarantee Austin is even a 100-percent roster lock.

Austin did fine for himself in his limited niche, and he even proved that he is a willing blocker. But he is an inherently limited player as a 5-9 receiver who weighs only a little more than his equipment. Even expecting him to be a consistent WR3 is arguably pushing it. His ceiling is as a situational player. Maybe he can give you 25-30 snaps per game depending on the game plan. But Robinson playing didn’t stop him from having a 1,000-yard season or anything like that.

