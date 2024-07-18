Buy Or Sell: Steelers Need To Keep ‘Justin Fields Package’ In The Holster

Buy Or Sell: The Steelers need to keep the “Justin Fields package” in the holster.

Explanation: Dianna Russini is really committed to the idea this offseason that the Steelers will have a Justin Fields package. Likely the team’s backup quarterback, she has reported that the team plans to use him on offense. Fields has elite athleticism, but incorporating a second quarterback into the scheme can be complicated. If handled incorrectly, it could prove to be more trouble than it is worth.

Buy:

The Steelers already have a mobile starting quarterback in Russell Wilson. This isn’t a rookie Lamar Jackson pairing with Joe Flacco. Justin Fields can do things Wilson can’t, but not to the point that it makes sense to hamstring your offense.

Likely, you are taking Wilson off the field to put Fields on, or you’re lining him up out wide. For the latter, you are making it a 10-on-11 game, and for the former, you are hindering your passing game.

On top of that, you are limiting your flexibility because your Justin Fields package will be finite. Likely, you will only have a relative handful of plays, and you will have to rely on his athleticism. Sure, it might result in some successful plays, but the bust potential is high. After all, he has dozens of career fumbles.

Sell:

There are ways to do these sorts of packages effectively, so a Justin Fields package depends on employment. If the Steelers tailor it to their needs and accentuate its strengths, then it is a useful weapon. They would be foolish not to exploit his incredibly rare abilities if they can manage to do it productively.

Fields already knows the drill because the Chicago Bears used him in that way as a rookie before he started. The Baltimore Ravens already provided the blueprint with Lamar Jackson in 2017, as well. His mere presence on the field is an instant boost to the running game because defenses have to respect him.

With the Steelers’ 2023 season in the rearview mirror following a disappointing year that came up short in the playoffs once again, it’s time to start asking more questions. Questions about the team’s future in 2024 and beyond. Questions about The Standard.

The rookie class of a year ago was on the whole impressive, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2024. And they needed a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2024 NFL Draft yet again. In addition to a revisitation of the coaching staff.

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).