Browns Place Five Players On Active/PUP To Begin Training Camp

Coming off a gruesome knee injury suffered in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2023 season at Acrisure Stadium, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is in a good spot with his rehab ahead of the upcoming season.

The Browns are taking it slow with him though, placing him on the Active/PUP list Wednesday to open training camp. Along with Chubb, the Browns also placed offensive tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills (knee), safety D’Anthony Bell (shin) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee) on the Active/PUP.

Players placed on the active/PUP list can participate in all team activities other than practice and can be activated at any point during camp when they are medically cleared.

Other roster moves included placing cornerback Greg Newsome II on the Active/Non-Football Injury list due to a hamstring injury, as well as running back Nyheim Hines as he continues to work back from his torn ACL suffered last summer on a jet ski accident while with the Buffalo Bills.

The move to place Chubb on Active/PUP is not a surprise, considering the nature of his knee injury suffered after a tackle by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick near the goal line.

At the point of contact from Fitzpatrick, Chubb’s left leg was planted in the turf at and absorbed all of the contact at the knee. The four-time Pro Bowler tore multiple ligaments and suffered a dislocated knee in horrific fashion, leading to him being carted off the field.

Though he has made a remarkable recovery and was seen most recently heavy squatting ahead of training camp, the Browns are taking it slow. Chubb is grateful to even be a Brown at this point, especially after the severity of his knee injury.

Same with Conklin and Wills, each of whom missed much of the 2023 season due to knee injuries. Wills suffered a sprained MCL in early November that put him on the shelf for the season, while Conklin tore his ACL in the season-opener and missed the entire year.

Tomlinson is the biggest surprise for the Browns among their latest roster moves Wednesday. The veteran defensive tackle practiced in full during minicamp, so it will be interesting to hear what head coach Kevin Stefanski says of his standout interior defensive lineman when he speaks later this week as Browns training camp gets underway.