Nick Chubb Doesn’t Believe Minkah Fitzpatrick Hit Was Dirty: ‘Part Of The Game’

It was a rather ugly scene early in the second quarter of the Week 2 AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick flew downhill inside the 5-yard line, meeting Browns running back Nick Chubb in the hole. Fitzpatrick went low to take Chubb down, and in the process caused Chubb to suffer a very serious leg injury, ending his season and even putting his career in question at one point.

WARNING: graphic#NickChubb with left knee multi-ligament dislocation type injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9NONMbvPkd — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 19, 2023

That led to discussions and debates about it potentially being a dirty play by Fitzpatrick.

Chubb, to his credit, put an end to that Wednesday while meeting with the Cleveland media.

“I don’t think it’s a dirty hit at all,” Chubb said when asked if he thought the hit was dirty, according to video via the Browns’ YouTube page. “You know, I’m not blaming him. It’s part of the game.”

Chubb is the latest Browns player to come out saying it wasn’t a dirty play from Fitzpatrick. Cleveland safety D’Anthony Bell stated in April it wasn’t a dirty play and that people calling it a dirty play never played football.

At the point of contact from Fitzpatrick, Chubb’s left leg was planted in the turf at and absorbed all of the contact at the knee. The four-time Pro Bowler tore multiple ligaments and suffered a dislocated knee in horrific fashion, leading to him being carted off the field.

Fitzpatrick didn’t do anything wrong. In fact, he did exactly what the rules changes asked of defenders in his situation: avoid contact up high, especially to the head. Go low, lead with your shoulder and make the play that way.

The rules have made it harder and harder to play defense.

Minkah Fitzpatrick on his hit on Nick Chubb: “I know people think I had ill will behind the tackle. It’s not the case whatsoever.” pic.twitter.com/abZRkdKXeQ — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 21, 2023

Fitzpatrick did all that he could in that situation based on how the game is officiated today, and how the rules dictate defenders play. It’s unfortunate that Chubb was lost for the season and that the Browns lost their best offensive player in the process. But in a violent game like football, things like that happen.

It’s good to hear Chubb say it wasn’t a dirty play and that it’s part of the game. Now maybe everyone can finally move on for good.