Depot After Dark: Le’Veon Bell Wants Aiyuk, Pickens’ Footwork Drills, Nick Chubb Looking Strong

LE’VEON BELL WANTS AIYUK

With Brandon Aiyuk officially requesting a trade, Steelers fans everywhere are waiting with bated breath to see if Pittsburgh will land the star receiver. It’s tough to tell what the true outcome will be because there are good points for and against the move, but it seems one former Steelers’ running back believes it will get done.

Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter today after the Aiyuk news broke to show his faith in Steelers’ general manager Omar Khan. Bell stated that he believes Khan will somehow get Aiyuk to Pittsburgh. It seems Bell, like many Steelers fans, believes in the Khan Artist.

Omar gon gon get it done, watch 🖤💛 https://t.co/iQIbAKlmP5 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 16, 2024

PICKENS’ FOOTWORK DRILLS

If the Steelers don’t land Aiyuk, George Pickens will see a ton of attention this year. He’s slated to be the Steelers’ number one receiver, and while he’s shown incredible contested catch abilities before, he’ll need more than that to survive what the NFL will throw at him.

It seems he’s aware of the attention he’s going to receive though. In a video posted to The 33rd Team’s Twitter, Pickens can be seen at Elite Week working out with fellow receiving threats Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts. The drill he’s going through is meant to sharpen receiver’s routes, helping them become better overall route runners. Pickens will need those skills this year.

George Pickens, Calvin Ridley, Kyle Pitts, and Chris Henry Jr. doing footwork drills together 😮‍💨 🎥: @GOATfarmmedia pic.twitter.com/E6k6GXYjIs https://t.co/4zQuVemZGY — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 16, 2024

NICK CHUBB LOOKING STRONG

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is one of the NFL’s best, but unfortunately, his career was in doubt after a gruesome injury against the Steelers last year. The play seems like water under the bridge for Chubb, and he’s recovering nicely from it as well. Based on a recent video, it seems he may be half-human and half-amazing.

In a video posted on the Browns’ Twitter page, originally from JOC.Films on Instagram, Chubb can be seen squatting a massive amount of weight. The video says it was filmed eight months after Chubb’s surgery, which is an incredible rate of recovery. He also isn’t sporting any kind of brace on his knee, showing that he may be ready for the season sooner rather than later.