Season 15, Episode 156 of the Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday Fourth of July episode, Josh Carney and Alex Kozora discuss the three-year contract extension Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan received yesterday. We discuss the busy offseason Khan and the organization has had and wonder the status of Assistant GM Andy Weidl, too. Josh and I talk about why Khan received his extension, too.

Josh shares his thoughts on Monday’s mega-deal that sent FS Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in return for CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 Day Three pick swap. Josh weighs in if he likes the move and the impact Pittsburgh’s aggressive offseason could have on 2025’s results. We discuss why Fitzpatrick was dealt and what Ramsey’s role on the defense could look like. Josh also shares the free agent addition he’d like to see Pittsburgh make.

We briefly discuss the Steelers’ Malibu workout that took place earlier this week. Several pass-catchers joined QB Aaron Rodgers in California for at least one practice and we offer our thoughts on how much it will help ahead of training camp.

Finishing out our beat writer offseason reviews this week, Browns Zone’s Scott Petrak joins myself to recap the Cleveland Browns past few months. We discuss the reason why Cleveland drafted DL Mason Graham in the first round, why the team moved up for QB Shedeur Sanders, and who has the edge in the team’s up-for-grabs quarterback battle. We also discuss expectations for the Browns this season and the future of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

Be sure to follow Scott here, @ScottPetrak. And please thank him for joining us today.

This roughly 65-minute episode also covers a few other topics not mentioned above, including the topic of sports betting and the negative impacts felt across sports.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Khan Extension, More Trade Thoughts, Malibu Workout, Browns Offseason Review & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2607629288

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 156 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n