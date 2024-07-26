2024 Stock Watch – QB Justin Fields

Player: QB Justin Fields

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: A minor ailment allowed Justin Fields to lead the Steelers in their first training camp practice, Russell Wilson looking on. While he was not flawless, he generally impressed in his first time in front of Steelers fans. Perhaps it’s too early to suggest he can make a real push for the starting job, but if he does, this is where it begins.

Justin Fields woke up at the crack of dawn yesterday to find out he would run the first-team offense. He didn’t take any first-team reps during OTAs, playing behind Russell Wilson in “pole position”. But suddenly Wilson had a minor injury that Mike Tomlin decided he should rest.

By most accounts, Fields acquitted himself well during his first extended work with the starters. He made his share of plays, including some impressive throws, though he predictably struggled at times, as well. One would expect that in a first training camp practice, especially without preparation to start that day.

But this is the same thing that has followed Justin Fields his entire career—including his brief Steelers career. He is more than capable of looking amazing, but it comes in spurts. When he is not making highlight-reel plays with his arm or his legs, he is inconsistent and erratic.

At least that is how the NFL at large views him—probably why nobody wanted to give up much for him in a trade. Fields has a great deal of talent, but talent alone doesn’t make a great football player. That is especially true of the quarterback position where you need a lot more than athleticism.

If Justin Fields is going to turn his career around, now is as good a time as any to begin. He has one positive day under his belt, so now it’s about stacking good days. The biggest concern will be finding the play-to-play consistency that instills in coaches trust in you.

We will see today if he can follow up on the first day of camp. At least as of this writing, there is no word on whether Russell Wilson will suit up, so we could have another day of Justin Fields leading the charge. If that happens, then things could start to get interesting.

