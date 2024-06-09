Top 10 New Steelers In 2024: Ranking Players 1-3

Continuing a new short series here at Steelers Depot ranking the top 10 new Steelers on the current roster that have been acquired via trade, free agency, or the 2024 NFL Draft. Rookies and veterans will make up the list with rankings determined on positional need, scheme fit, previous production and overall outlook regarding their expected contributions in 2024 and beyond. Today, I will be starting with players ranked 1-3 on the list.

3. QB RUSSELL WILSON (UFA SIGNING)

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely overhauled their quarterback room this offseason, cutting Mitch Trubisky, letting Mason Rudolph walk to the Tennessee Titans in free agency, and trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Pickett trade was invoked by Pickett, who no longer wanted to be in Pittsburgh after the team signed Russell Wilson to a team-friendly deal after getting cut by the Denver Broncos, coming in to compete with Pickett figuratively but likely was in line for the starting job if Pickett stayed or not.

The Steelers now have Wilson under center after the former Super Bowl champ and nine-time Pro Bowler has had a turbulent last two seasons in Denver, playing below the standard he had during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. Still, Wilson showed improvement in 2023 compared to his first season in Denver and has a plethora of experience to command an offense properly. He’ll have QB Justin Fields pushing him for the starting job, but Pittsburgh managed to acquire a future Hall of Famer on a veteran minimum contract, presenting a low-risk/high-reward situation for the Steelers should Wilson recapture some of that spark that made him great in Seattle as he leads this offense in 2024.

2. CB CAMERON SUTTON (UFA SIGNING)

The Detroit Lions cut former Steelers CB Cameron Sutton due to an arrest warrant for Sutton on March 20 for domestic violence charges. He was wanted for domestic battery by strangulation charges. Sutton turned himself in to police on March 31 and was booked on one misdemeanor count of domestic battery before being released. The charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor but still could be subject to NFL discipline via a suspension. HC Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan reportedly met with Sutton in Pittsburgh in April, making a potential reunion seem like a possibility. As of two days ago, Sutton is back in Pittsburgh on a deal reportedly worth the veteran minimum, netting Pittsburgh a familiar face that has the versatility to play both outside and in the slot.

It remains to be seen if Sutton does get some sort of suspension from the league, but his presence will be greatly felt in Pittsburgh’s secondary, which sorely needs a capable slot defender. Sutton can start there in sub packages and possibly on the outside as well in Pittsburgh’s base defense, having Donte Jackson come out on more passing downs. Sutton may not be a flashy name, but he’s dependable and can be the glue piece to Pittsburgh’s secondary.

1. LB PATRICK QUEEN (UFA SIGNING)

Putting a linebacker in front of the team’s new starting quarterback may come as strange to some, but given how Wilson has played in recent seasons compared to LB Patrick Queen’s level of play the last couple of years, Queen deserves to top this list. The former Baltimore Raven joined their hated rival this offseason, agreeing to a three-year pact worth $41 million with Pittsburgh. It was the biggest free agent deal Pittsburgh’s made in team history, and in doing so, it acquired an athletic and young player in Queen who has racked up an impressive amount of production through his first four NFL seasons.

He is the athletic, three-down linebacker Pittsburgh has been searching for since losing LB Ryan Shazier to a career-ending spinal injury. Queen has the skill set to drop back in coverage, run with running backs and tight ends, rush the passer on the blitz, come downhill against the run, and chase ball carriers sideline to sideline. Queen must prove he can continue to produce at the same, if not higher level, without Smith beside him, but given his resume and tape to this point, we’ll believe he can until proven otherwise.