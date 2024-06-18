T.J. Watt ‘Doesn’t Get The Respect He Deserves’ As Dominant Pass Rusher, Darius Butler Believes

Coming off a dominant 2023 season that saw him record 19.0 sacks to lead the NFL for the third time in his career yet fall short of winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award, Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is still being slightly overlooked.

At least, that is in the eye of FanDuel Sportsbook, which gave Watt just the third-best odds in the NFL to win the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award at +800, behind Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons at +600 and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett — the reigning DPOY — at +650.

For former NFL defensive back and current analyst Darius Butler, Watt should be the favorite for the award. In fact, Butler is picking Watt to win the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award, adding that he doesn’t think Watt gets the respect that he deserves as an elite NFL player.

“T.J. Watt deserves one. You know, he’s always in the top of the numbers when it comes to sack numbers, pressures, and for some reason I don’t think he gets the respect he necessarily deserves,” Butler said during an appearance on the Up And Adams show with Kay Adams on FanDuel TV. “But all those guys up there obviously deserving. But if I had to put a ticket today, gimme T.J. Watt out there in Pittsburgh.”

Butler is correct that Watt is seemingly always near the top in sacks, pressures, tackles for losses and more. The guy just produces time and time again. He’s incredibly consistent when healthy.

Watt had at least one sack in 13 of 17 games last season. He was a force against the run, too, recorded an interception dropping into coverage against the Los Angeles Rams, and scored a defensive touchdown on a fumble return helping the Steelers win a game early in the season against the Cleveland Browns.

For whatever reason though, when it comes to the discussion regarding Watt compared to some of the other big names at the position, it always comes back to pass-rush win rate, which knocks Watt a bit. Though he doesn’t have the best pass-rush win rate, he finds a way to finish plays.

Sacks and pressures matter more than pass-rush win rate, and Watt racks up both in abundance. With an improved defense around him in 2024, he should be able to do that once again, which will have him firmly in the discussion for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the fourth straight year.

If that happens, hopefully Watt gets the respect he deserves and claims a second one in his career.